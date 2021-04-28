Phase three of the regional library reopening plan began with real-time testing Wednesday and will continue through Friday, May 7, at the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library.
During this time, the public can visit ngrl.org or call 706-624-1456 to schedule an appointment for indoor book browsing or express computing.
The outdoor book return service has reopened, and on Monday, May 10, Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library will move to phase three service along with the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library branch.
Phase three allows entry by appointment, including access to computers and wireless service inside the buildings.
The system will quickly expand to phase four service, which increases the number of people allowed inside the buildings as well as the browsing and computing times allowed for each household. Library visitors will follow NGRL COVID-19 safety protocols. Curbside service will continue at all branches until further notice.
Hours:
- Curbside service - Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m. to noon and 3-5 p.m.
- By appointment browsing and computer use - Mon., Wed. and Fri., 10 a.m. to noon and 3-5 p.m.
- Book/material returns - 24/7