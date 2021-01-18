Curbside service at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library will remain closed until Tuesday, Jan. 26, due to a staff COVID-19 exposure.
The closure is in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Curbside service will still be available at both the Dalton-Whitfield and Chatsworth-Murray libraries during this time.
No one will be charged any overdue fines for materials that are not returned on time during the closure.
When the library reopens its doors at the end of the month, normal curbside services will resume. These include returning books to the library's bins on Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the curbside hors of 10 a.m. to noon and 3-5 p.m, placing holds on books, checking out new books, printing and making copies and borrowing the library's laptops for an hour-long work period.
No one will be allowed inside the library building itself.
Branch Manager Nyala Edwards said library staff have been and will continue doing everything in their power to ensure the community stays safe and healthy during the public health crisis.
Books that are returned to the library's curbside bins are sanitized before being re-shelved, and books that are being checked out are bagged by staff wearing gloves and masks.
"We put [the bags] outside on a table for them to pick up," Edwards said. "It works the same way for printing. We have card holders send us over what they want to print and we prepare it for them and have it waiting so that we don't ever have to be face-to-face."
For the latest library updates, visit facebook.com/CalhounGordonCountyLibrary.