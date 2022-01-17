Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County kicks off 2022 class

Front row: Cheryl Johannsen, Heather McCrone, TaKoya Garrett, Steven Duncan, Wendy Saylors, Hailey Amick, Lauren Deperro, Laura Braddy, and Melissa Bowers. Second row: Betty Caylor, Michele Taylor, Bram DeBruyne, Renee Lockhart, Eric Henson, Rusty Hogan, Ben Worley, Will Linn, Misty Lewis, Chris Tarpley and Bud Owens. Third row: Jamey Stodghill, Glenn Aguirre, Gary Erwin, Blake Silvers, Tim Erwin, Chris Self and Scope Denmon See less
Twenty-two members of the 2022 Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County class met this past weekend to participate in a Leadership Retreat.
The purpose of Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County is to give interested men and women with leadership potential the opportunity to develop their knowledge and to hone their leadership skills in the atmosphere of the community itself.
The program seeks to increase the number of effective leaders who have an understanding of the broad picture of community facts and issues.
Leadership Calhoun /Gordon County was founded in 1988 under the auspices of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. It is organized each year by the Leadership Development Committee.
The 2022 Committee includes: Betty Caylor, Michele Taylor, Bud Owens, Cheryl Johannsen and Scope Denmon. Chamber President Kathy Johnson and Chamber Representative Nichol Linn are strong advocates of the program. There were 35 members in the charter class and as of 2019, there have been over 790 graduates of the program.
The program continues to evolve to provide relevant and meaningful experiences for class participants. Participants are learning more about their individual strengths and skills with the addition of leadership presentations during the weekend retreat.
The economic session added business and industry tours for the participants to learn more about local and regional workforce development needs. The calendar includes an orientation, weekend retreat, education, government, health, community resources, economic, outdoor adventure, local judicial, arts/culture/literacy sessions and a final ceremony to recognize the graduates of Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County.