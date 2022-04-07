Gunfire late Wednesday night resulted in a short police chase that ended in an armed standoff and arrest.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
A man fired shots in the area of Applebee's on Highway 53, and led officers on a brief chase that ended at the intersection of Highway 53 and Highway 41 near Kroger.
Following an lengthy armed standoff with city, county and state law enforcement, 26-year-old Bradley Tyler Posey was taken into custody just after 10:30 p.m.
Officers began pursuit of Posey near Outlet Center Drive after he rammed a GMC Sierra into an occupied Dodge Journey before leaving the scene. He had also fired at another motorist, striking a male in the left arm.
The standoff had the intersection completely blocked off for around an hour with fire department crews directing traffic.
"I want to personally commend the officers of the Calhoun Police Department, Gordon County Sheriff's Office and troopers form the Georgia State patrol for their efforts in bringing a peaceful resolution to the standoff last night with an armed gunman," Chief Tony Pyle said. "Using deescalation tactics and patience, officers put the sanctity of life at the center of this confrontation and resolved the situation as safely as possible under the circumstances."
Posey was booked into the Gordon County Jail and charged with felony possession of a sawed-off shotgun, six counts of felony aggravated assault, six counts of felony possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, six counts of misdemeanor reckless conduct, driving on central turn lane, improper U-turn, failure to maintain lane, fleeing, driving on suspended or revoked license and hit and run.