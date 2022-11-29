113022_TCT_Voting

Early voting was brisk Monday as a lines stretched into the Elections Office parking long for much of the day. 

 Blake Silvers

Early voting in Georgia's United State Senate runoff election kicked off this week, and saw a relatively large turnout on day one. 

A total of 1,435 in-person advance votes were cast at the Gordon County Board of Elections office Monday, with lines out the door into the parking lot at times.

