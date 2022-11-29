Early voting in Georgia's United State Senate runoff election kicked off this week, and saw a relatively large turnout on day one.
A total of 1,435 in-person advance votes were cast at the Gordon County Board of Elections office Monday, with lines out the door into the parking lot at times.
The General Runoff Election for U.S. Senate will take place on Tuesday (Dec. 6). Voters will get to choose between incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
Early voting will run through Friday (Dec. 2). Those interested in voting can drop by the Board of Elections, 408 Court St., any time from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be no Saturday voting in Gordon County.
Nov. 18 through Nov. 28, 690 absentee by mail ballots had been issued, with 392 returned, and 11 of those rejected. During that same period 11 ballots were issued to members of the armed forces and citizens living overseas with five of those reported as returned.
The day two numbers weren't available by print deadline for Wednesday's paper, but activity was brisk again at times on Tuesday with lines again out the front door.
In the Nov. 8 general election, neither candidate received the necessary 50% of statewide votes to avoid a runoff, with Warnock earning 1,946,117 (49.44%), and Walker earning 1,908,442 (48.49%). Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver brought in 81,365 votes (2.07%).
Locally on Nov. 8, Walker secured 14,943 votes, while Warnock received 3,349, and Oliver earned 475. A total of 18,767 votes were recorded in that race out of 36,822 local registered voters, making for a just over 50% turnout.
That number is slightly lower than the 18,887 local votes recorded in the race for Governor that saw incumbent Republican Brian Kemp defeat Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Locally, Kemp brought in 15,986 votes, while Abrams earned 2,740, and Libertarian Shane Hazel recorded 161.
Those interested in voting early can visit the elections office or call 706-629-7781 for more information.