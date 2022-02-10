GDOT Traffic Alert
GDOT

Crews will replace the overhead signs above the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 starting this weekend, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. 

Weather permitting, the work will close the right northbound lane each night starting this Friday through Thursday, February 17 from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Closures will take place between mileposts 306 in Bartow County and 312 in Gordon County.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.

Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app for real-time Georgia traffic information. 

