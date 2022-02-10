Lane of I-75 to close nightly through Feb. 17 From staff reports Feb 10, 2022 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email GDOT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Crews will replace the overhead signs above the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 starting this weekend, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Weather permitting, the work will close the right northbound lane each night starting this Friday through Thursday, February 17 from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.Closures will take place between mileposts 306 in Bartow County and 312 in Gordon County.Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app for real-time Georgia traffic information. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Two charged with meth trafficking, weapons violations in two separate investigations Fatal wreck reported on I-75 South in Gordon County Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Feb. 5, 2022 ‘A gathering place’: Southern Creamery Co. enhances Fairmount's sense of community 7 Calhoun players sign scholarships Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.