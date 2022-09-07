After traveling to Chattooga County to assess the damage from recent flooding, Gov. Brian Kemp stopped in Rome to speak about the economic successes Georgia has seen since the pandemic.

Acknowledging that the pandemic was a difficult time, he touted the fact that Georgia was one of the first states to reopen for business. He lauded hospitals and healthcare workers for giving care to COVID-19 patients and pitching in to save lives.

