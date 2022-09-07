Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about Georgia’s economic recovery after the pandemic as well as what businesses are currently going through during the present economic downturn at a Greater Rome Board of Realtors meeting at Berry College on Wednesday.
Greater Rome Board of Realtors President Bill Temple speaks with Brad Mock, the director of government affairs for the Georgia Association of Realtors, during a meeting at Berry College’s Oak Hill campus on Wednesday.
Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about Georgia’s economic recovery after the pandemic as well as what businesses are currently going through during the present economic downturn at a Greater Rome Board of Realtors meeting at Berry College on Wednesday.
John Bailey
Berry College President Stephen Briggs thanks Gov. Brian Kemp for giving the college the flexibility to weather the pandemic and attributes that consideration to the college’s current success.
John Bailey
Greater Rome Board of Realtors President Bill Temple speaks with Brad Mock, the director of government affairs for the Georgia Association of Realtors, during a meeting at Berry College’s Oak Hill campus on Wednesday.
John Bailey
Gov. Brian Kemp spoke at a meeting of the Greater Rome Board of Realtors Wednesday on the Oak Hill campus of Berry College.
John Bailey
Atrium Health Floyd’s Dr. Ken Jones and Berry College President Stephen Briggs speak to Gov. Brian Kemp at a Greater Rome Board of Realtors luncheon at the college on Wednesday.
John Bailey
Gov. Brian Kemp spoke at a meeting of the Greater Rome Board of Realtors on Wednesday on the Oak Hill campus of Berry College.
John Bailey
Rome City Commissioner Craig McDaniel and City Manager Sammy Rich hold a conversation prior to a speech by Gov. Brian Kemp.
John Bailey
Gov. Brian Kemp spoke at a meeting of the Greater Rome Board of Realtors on Wednesday on the Oak Hill campus of Berry College.
After traveling to Chattooga County to assess the damage from recent flooding, Gov. Brian Kemp stopped in Rome to speak about the economic successes Georgia has seen since the pandemic.
Acknowledging that the pandemic was a difficult time, he touted the fact that Georgia was one of the first states to reopen for business. He lauded hospitals and healthcare workers for giving care to COVID-19 patients and pitching in to save lives.
“And I’ll tell you we saw that again today,” Kemp said. They toured and assessed the flood damage in Summerville. After so many issues caused by 14 and a half inches of rain falling in a few days, people are coming together.
“When you go up there it really doesn’t look that bad ... but they literally have businesses that are just out of commission,” Kemp told the Greater Rome Board of Realtors, which met at Berry College’s Oak Hill campus Wednesday. “They don’t have any public water in the city ... so the school systems are not in. There are a lot of great churches, a lot of state resources (providing needed water). We saw your sheriff, Sheriff (Dave) Roberson was up there with some of his folks lending a hand to a neighboring county and I certainly appreciate his leadership in regards to that.”
“It’s just really a tough situation, but to see how people come together in an actual disaster like that, it makes me proud,” Kemp said.
Speaking as a builder, and a small business owner, who has experienced tight budgets and the fear of having a business fail, he spoke about the current economic situation in the country.
The country is seeing 9% inflation and Kemp said he recognized how that, along with supply chain issues, squeezes the income of Georgians.
He did, however, say he felt the conditions that are causing these issues will be short lived and hopes Georgia will be poised to lead that recovery.
Comparing the current economic issues to the Great Recession, he said it didn’t last that long but the issue was that the recovery was so slow. And businesspeople felt the pinch of that sluggish recovery.
He’s hoping the recovery this time, at least in Georgia, won’t be so slow. In the 2021 fiscal year, the state saw record investment, but good things are still to come, he said.
“This past year that just ended this June 30, we shattered last year’s record,” Kemp said. “With $21.2 billion in new investment. These are just the projects the state was involved in. That’s not talking about all the normal stuff that goes on.”
Looking forward, Kemp said he’s planning on doing another $1 billion tax refund this year similar to the one from the past tax year.
“Then we’re also going to use another billion to do a property tax relief grant,” Kemp said. “For hard working Georgians (higher property tax assessments) are also squeezing their budgets ... that hits our people in the pocket. We feel like it’s going to save the average person with a Homestead exemption between 15 and 25% of their tax bill.”