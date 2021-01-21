Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful, a local Keep America Beautiful affiliate committed to promoting a healthier, safer and more livable community through education, beautification and environmentally sustainable practices, is partnering up with Mohawk Home to collect and recycle old campaign yard signs next Wednesday, Jan. 27.
The recycling event will be held at the Mohawk Home location, 965 N. Wall Street, at 3 p.m.
Members of both the local Democrat and Republican parties have been contacted and will be bringing old signs to be recycled, but KCGB founding member Amanda Tate said members of the public who have old signs they would like to contribute can bring them as well.
"If people do want to bring their signs, we will accept them but it is important that they separate out the materials," Tate said. "So, they'll need to pull the metal stands apart from the plastic, and then they'll need to separate soft and corrugated plastics from one another."
Signs that have not been separated cannot be collected at this event because there will not be available people on site to assist with the separation.
Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful meets once a month to discuss projects and issues related to the organization's mission. For more information about meeting times, upcoming events, recycling and KCGB membership, visit keepcalhoungordonbeautiful.org.