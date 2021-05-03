Keep Calhoun-Gordon Beautiful hosted a spring cleanup and recycling day around the community Saturday morning.
Volunteers met at the Depot downtown, 109 S. King St., to receive assignments and then distributed their efforts around the county to pick up trash and recyclables.
The bags of trash were picked up by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office once cleanup was complete.
Saturday's volunteers included KCGB members, local students and members of the Meadowdale Baptist Church.
Originally scheduled for April 24, the event was rescheduled for Saturday due to last week's rain.