Gavel
The following jurors are requested for grand jury duty on Wednesday, June 16. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.

All jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to the main courtroom, 100 S. Wall St.

For information regarding summons numbers, call the Clerk’s office at 706-629-9533 and choose option 1.

Jurors are as follows:

Adams, Brandy Michelle

Ardito, Vicki G.

Bearden, Nichole Celeste

Black Jr., Steve Porter

Bramlett, Ricky Lee

Brannon, Melissa Nichelson

Brown, Charles Richard

Burchett, Mark Anthony

Burk, Vickie Ann

Cain, Bryan Russell

Caito, Julina Marie

Campbell, Angela Michelle

Cason Jr., Roy Miller

Caylor, Cheryl Fisher

Champion, Gerrette Nathan

Childs, Bryan Wallace

Courey, Jillian Rema

Courtney, Murphy Bret

Crump, Harlan Neal

Daniel, Madison Reed

Davis, Vicki J.

De Jesus Domenech, Josian

Dean, Jamin Brooks

Dent, Rachel Rebecca

Edgeman, Mitchell Allen

Ellis, Cody Russell

Elmore, Dennis Lamar

Esters, Raquel Coffey

Evelti, Judy Defoor

Faulkner, Nicki Avery

Floreslopez, Rudy R.

Frachiseur, Krystal Sue

Gardner, Thomas Randolph

Garland, Katie Leah

Guess, Zachary Wade

Heaton, Richard Andrew

Hebard, Scarlene Mae

Hendrix, Jennifer Lynn

Henning, Daniel Edward

Hepperle, David Edward

Hicks, Alex Lynn

Hollier, Johnny Ray

Huff, Carla Anne

Jackson, Charles Randy

Jiles, Gerald Lee

Johnson, Bryan Lamar

Jones, Clarence Robert

Jones, Deborah

Kemp, Steven Carson

Klaas, Amber Lynn

Kline, Cortni Alison

Logan, Marcus Lee

Maldonado, Jose Joel

Manson, Mohit

Marmolejo, Jaydon

May, La’Javion Deandre

Mcclurd, Jamie Russell

Merrick, Karen Elaine

Mitchell, Tena Gail

Morgan, James Dewayne

Munoz, Candis Yother

Nichols, Benjerman Krell

Nicholson, Alaina Suzanne

Nixon, Takiesha

Norris, Shelah Barfield

Ortiz, Roberto

Page, Haley Madison Renea

Pas, Lynde Mae

Price, Raven Todd

Prince, Toni Yvonne

Ridgeway, Ethan Barton

Rogers, Opal Michelle

Ross, Deidra Denise

Sandy, Donna Rae

Singletary, Sheryl Ann

Slocum, Mesha Talia

Smith, Preston Dee

Sparks, Joshua Lee

Speas, Kelly Renee

Staats, Carrie Lee

Staley, James Clayton

Stephens, Seania Celeste

Stockman, Katelynn Nonni

Strange, Connie Ross

Strelzyk, Sheila Ann

Tabb Jr., William Edward

Timms, Anthony Leon

Walraven, Keith Wilburn

Whitehouse, Kimberly D.

Wilson, Jackie L.

Workman, Ronald Gene

