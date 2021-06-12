The following jurors are requested for grand jury duty on Wednesday, June 16. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.
All jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to the main courtroom, 100 S. Wall St.
For information regarding summons numbers, call the Clerk’s office at 706-629-9533 and choose option 1.
Jurors are as follows:
Adams, Brandy Michelle
Ardito, Vicki G.
Bearden, Nichole Celeste
Black Jr., Steve Porter
Bramlett, Ricky Lee
Brannon, Melissa Nichelson
Brown, Charles Richard
Burchett, Mark Anthony
Burk, Vickie Ann
Cain, Bryan Russell
Caito, Julina Marie
Campbell, Angela Michelle
Cason Jr., Roy Miller
Caylor, Cheryl Fisher
Champion, Gerrette Nathan
Childs, Bryan Wallace
Courey, Jillian Rema
Courtney, Murphy Bret
Crump, Harlan Neal
Daniel, Madison Reed
Davis, Vicki J.
De Jesus Domenech, Josian
Dean, Jamin Brooks
Dent, Rachel Rebecca
Edgeman, Mitchell Allen
Ellis, Cody Russell
Elmore, Dennis Lamar
Esters, Raquel Coffey
Evelti, Judy Defoor
Faulkner, Nicki Avery
Floreslopez, Rudy R.
Frachiseur, Krystal Sue
Gardner, Thomas Randolph
Garland, Katie Leah
Guess, Zachary Wade
Heaton, Richard Andrew
Hebard, Scarlene Mae
Hendrix, Jennifer Lynn
Henning, Daniel Edward
Hepperle, David Edward
Hicks, Alex Lynn
Hollier, Johnny Ray
Huff, Carla Anne
Jackson, Charles Randy
Jiles, Gerald Lee
Johnson, Bryan Lamar
Jones, Clarence Robert
Jones, Deborah
Kemp, Steven Carson
Klaas, Amber Lynn
Kline, Cortni Alison
Logan, Marcus Lee
Maldonado, Jose Joel
Manson, Mohit
Marmolejo, Jaydon
May, La’Javion Deandre
Mcclurd, Jamie Russell
Merrick, Karen Elaine
Mitchell, Tena Gail
Morgan, James Dewayne
Munoz, Candis Yother
Nichols, Benjerman Krell
Nicholson, Alaina Suzanne
Nixon, Takiesha
Norris, Shelah Barfield
Ortiz, Roberto
Page, Haley Madison Renea
Pas, Lynde Mae
Price, Raven Todd
Prince, Toni Yvonne
Ridgeway, Ethan Barton
Rogers, Opal Michelle
Ross, Deidra Denise
Sandy, Donna Rae
Singletary, Sheryl Ann
Slocum, Mesha Talia
Smith, Preston Dee
Sparks, Joshua Lee
Speas, Kelly Renee
Staats, Carrie Lee
Staley, James Clayton
Stephens, Seania Celeste
Stockman, Katelynn Nonni
Strange, Connie Ross
Strelzyk, Sheila Ann
Tabb Jr., William Edward
Timms, Anthony Leon
Walraven, Keith Wilburn
Whitehouse, Kimberly D.
Wilson, Jackie L.
Workman, Ronald Gene