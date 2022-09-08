The following jurors are requested for criminal trial jury duty on Monday, Sept., 12.
♦ All grand jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to the second floor lobby of the Gordon County Judicial Building, 101 S. Piedmont St. All other jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.
For information regarding summons numbers, call the Clerk’s office at 706-629-9533 and choose option 1.
Civil trial jurors are as follows:
Aceituno III, Dulce Milagros
Adams, Callie Danielle
Aker, Edna N.
Alexander, Emily Rene
Alvarez, Lizbeth Guadalupe
Anderson, Elizabeth Dressler
Anderson, John Charles
Angel, David Harold
Bailey, Kathy Denise
Banks, Jackie Lee
Blalock, Lori Mechelle
Bohannon Burns, Hali Cassandra
Bone, Leslie Lynne
Bowen, Micah Daray
Bowman, Vickie Diane Vandyke
Broome Jr., Charles Walter
Brown, Patricia Amber
Bullard, Brenda Kay
Burgess III, Paul Perry
Burke, Kristen Kelley
Burkett, Brandon Lee
Byrd, Willie Frank
Caban Carril, Marangelly
Cale, Kathleen Felton
Carroll, Danny Allen
Carroll, Margaret Ann
Chadwick, Joseph Carl
Chance, Martha Sue
Chavez, Yesenia
Cheek, John Leslie
Claudio-Santiago, Damaris
Cleveland, Azlin H.
Coleman, David Lee
Collins, Case Earl
Cornwell, Maleah Shea
Crandall, Darryl Paul
Cruz, Ricky Ricardo
Culotta, Elizabeth Ellen
Darnell, Andrew Hoyt
De Leon, Dylan Alejandro
Defoor, Macy Ann
Duby, Jonathon Brett
Duggan, Maddison Nichole
Eads, Gregory L.
Elakman, Meredith Lee Holden
Elias, Esteban
Escutia, Laura Erika
Farmer, Fredrick Thomas
Flemister, Christopher William
Franklin, Autumn Gabrielle
Frantzen, Trysten James
Fronczek, Deborah Ruth
Fuller, Ashley Viola
Fuller, Gary Baxter
Gallman, Jessica Ann
Garland, William Gary
Gill, Lisa Marie
Gobbel, Carol Marie
Gonzalez, Usvin Jesus
Goodwin, Logan Avery
Gray, Cameron Elizabeth
Greaux, Ronnie Dwayne
Greeson, Colton Heath
Hale, Brandi L.
Harbin, Edward Coleman
Harper, Stephanie Martin
Harris, Duane Franklin
Hazelwood, Kelly Womack
Henson III, Carl Willie
Hernandez, Bianca Rosario
Hightower, Landon
Hill, Jennifer Len
Hornbuckle, Nena Elizabeth
Hoyle, Samuel Nathan
Hudson, Kyle Douglas
Ingram, John Taylor
Jackson Sr., Thomas Maurice
Jackson, Jennifer Kay
Jackson, Melissa Decker
Jeffords, Melissa Lynn
Johnston, Stephanie Leigh
Jones, Bradley Paul
Jones, Linda Mae
Jordan, Zachary Nathaniel
Kennedy, Makenzie Danielle
King, Jeremy Ryan
Kirby Gentry, Carol Lee
Lacey, Cedric Kenyartea
Lemmons, Debbie P.
Leon, Alma Rosa
Lequire Jr., George H
Lindsey, Harold Douglas
Lyle, Andrew Benjamin
Lyons, Bradlee Dean
Mackey, Travis Wayne
Maloney, Joseph Anthony
Marshall, Desmond Jamal
Martin, Cecil William
Matos Pizarro, Sordemary
Mauldin, Michael Shane
Mawi, Thian Nei
Mcdougal, Rodney Shawn
Mcgaha, Jackie Sue
Mcginnis, Doris Elizabeth
Mcguirt, Jeremy Michael
Melgar, Katie Patricia
Merida Martinez, Adolfo
Miller, Richard Michael
Millwood, Donavon Chance
Moore, Suzanne Belinda
Moran, Patsy Mae
Morgan Jr., Henry Jack
Morgan, Christopher Lee
Morris, Rena Lane
Munguia-Rodriguez, Lillian
Murphy, Laura K.
Noegel, Nichole Paige Carlotta
O’Born, Christinia Pearson
Ortiz, Kristen Frances
Ott, Kimberley Cote
Owens, Johvan Allen
Owens, Michael Lynn
Pacheco, Michael Henry
Pack, Samantha Leigh
Payne, Mitchell Shawn
Payton, Pamela Lund
Perez-Fraire, Adamariz
Pickens, Andrew Brice
Potter, Sue Simpson
Powers, Robert Brown
Pruitt, Zachary Jeremiah Axel
Ralston, Kayla Marie
Ray, Alan Ronnie
Reagin, Ronald Stewart
Riley, Benjamin Mark
Roberts, Brandon Ross
Rogers, Alexia Lorraine Lee
Rutledge, Rebecca Lane
Santiago-Ruiz, Angel Julian
Scoggins, Matthew Jacob
Shaw Jr., Gerald Wayne
Silvers, Lakeisha Leanne
Silvers, Teresa A.
Sims, Taylor Scott
Sloan, Patricia Ann
Smith, Misty Leigh
Smith, Rebecca Noelle
Smith, Valerie Joelle
Stone, Bobby Lee
Stover, Kylie Marie
Streetman, Paula Caldwell
Sumrall, Taylor Lee
Swartz, Thomas Allen
Temple, Michael Aaron
Thang, Zar
Tinch, Cassidy Paige
Trapp, Lauren Nicole
Vaughan, Charlotte Fay
Vazquez, Jeremias
Vess, Heather Elizabeth
Vess, Sharon E.
Villalobos Canchola, Luis Adri
Vinson, Ronald Gale
Walter, Matthew James
Ware, Allen Blake
Watson, Tony Alan
Webb Jr., Hubert Edward
Whipple, Brooke Danielle
White III, Richard Lee
Whitlock, Jennifer Shirley
Whitney III, Terry Van
Wilhite, Joel David
Wilkey, Kylynn Anthony Lamariu
Williams, Melinda Ann
Witol, Susan Wendy
Worley, Betty Duvall
Worthing, Brittney Leigh
Young, Kenny Lee
Grand jurors are as follows:
Allen, Paula Yvette
Anderson, Frances M.
Baez Ramos, Manuel Antonio
Baggett, Christopher Collin
Barrios, Suly Dayana
Bell, Jana Brumbelow
Benites, Jason
Black, Martha Mahalie
Bohannon, Kyle Shane
Bomar, Dakota Gage
Bowling, Audrey Renee
Brown, Elizabeth Ann
Burke, Anna Kristen
Campbell, David Jerald
Carter, Hilda
Childers, Jeremy Med
Clayton, Tristan William
Coombe, Alan Charles
Cortes, Maria Elena
Cruz Ramos, Jesus Antonio
Curvin, Gregory Andrew
Dinning, Jessica Ashley
Dunham, Alexandria Marie
Etheridge, Robert Brent
Fleming, Amanda Brianne
Franks, Jacob Lee
German, Deborah Sue
Goodwin, Elexius Kmarie
Hall, Richard Aaron
Harding, Nisha
Harmon, Robert Austin
Harrison, Daelen Mark
Hart, Elizabeth Dianne
Hess, Heather Marie
Hollander, Paul Michael
Hook, Connor Tyler
Hudgins Jr., Hugh Richard
Hughes Jr., William Brian
Jackson, Kelly Aretha
Johnson, April Natasha
Jones, Dakota Logan
Jones, Debora Kay
Jones, Emily Grace
Jones, Ranzie Andrew
Keizer, Molly Noelle
Kelley, Deborah Estelle
Keown, Matthew Ferrell
Kerns, Dale Shaun
Kinsey, Roy Lee
Kirby, Mark Daniel
Lloyd, Vincent Andrew
Lock, Haley Nicole
Maloney, Robert Anthony
Markcum, Evie Michelle
Marshall, Jeffrey Alan
Martin, Jesse Arter
Martinez Lopez, Carlos Manuel
Mathews, Alisha Ann
Matlin, Susan Diane
Medley, Marvin Gregory
Miller, Sandra Denise
Montgomery, Gregory Justin
Morataya, Jackye Estrada
Morrell, Kaitlyn Brooks
Morris, Dillan Lee
Nesbitt, William Scott
Oneal, Robin Nicole
Owens, Linda Kay
Pardue, William Matthew
Pedigo, Sarah Marie
Posey, Devin Leon
Pruitt, Mark Christopher
Pyles, Margie Mae
Reynolds, Angela Denise
Ross, Samantha Genenell
Serritt, Kristina Marinda
Smart, Kimberly Dianne
Smith, Makayla Faith
Smith, Marsha Ann
Snyder, Louie Nell
Stewart, Kalee Marie
Stone, Christopher Alan
Stone, Claudia Miller
Terry, Cheryl Marie
Tipton, Tyler Chase
Vasquez, Enriqueta
Walker, Deena Banister
Ware, Alicia Dianne
Whaley, Calis Scott Dwight
White, Stephen Douglas
Williamson, Phyllis
Wilson, Blane Copeland
Wilson, Rebecca Faye
Wyatt, James Brexley