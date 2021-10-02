Gavel
The following jurors are requested for criminal trial jury duty on Monday, Oct., 4. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.

♦ All jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to the GEM Theater, 114 N. Wall St.

For information regarding summons numbers, call the Clerk’s office at 706-629-9533 and choose option 1.

Jurors are as follows:

Anderson, Kayla

Anderson, Rain Marie

Armstrong, Jace Adam

Avery, Crystal Daphne

Barnes, Kevin David

Barnett, Kristina Lynn

Bates, Song E.

Beaty, Austin Tyler Scott

Bell, Cassie Annette

Bennett, Mason Alan

Bennett, Tammy Mishelle

Bishop, Barbara Virginia

Black, Lisa

Bridwell, Rebecca Reid

Broome, April Crystal

Brown, David Michael

Bryant Jr., David Keith

Buckles, Amanda K

Carr, William Caleb

Carrick, Monica Marie

Cascio, Jacqueline Marie

Chambers, Caitlyn Renee

Chastain, Kayla Leann

Chastain, Sarah Elizabeth

Cochran, Monica Marie

Collins, Wayne Henry

Connally, Ashley Eady

Cooper, Hollie Larain

Cox, Michael Dean

Crouch, Damian Ashton

Cruz Hernandez, Patricia Balbi

Daniel, Billy Ray

Deneal, Andre Vaughn

Desrosier, Michael Leon

Di Penti, Jennifer Elizabeth

Dixon, Cynthia Michelle

Dodd, Creswell Jackson

Duncan, David Carver

Durkee, Mercedez Huitz

Ellis, Charles Andrew

Fite, Hazel Marie

Flippen, Patricia Ann

Forrest, Joseph Benton

Fowler, Hugh Michael

Franks, Shelley Nicole

Freeman, Donna Rosa

Freeman, Margie Bradshaw

Freeman, Shelby Brianna

Godfrey, Sammy Lee

Goforth, David Allen

Gomez, Connie

Graham, Haylea Brie

Greeson, Mildred J.

Gugliotta, Heather Rebecca

Gutierrez, Bianca

Hancock, Brad Edward

Hand, Jacquelyn Simone Grenier

Hansard, Heather Leah

Harris, Mel Rose Evans

Hayes, Joshua Aaron

Hendrix, Cynthia

Hensley Jr, Timothy David

Hernandez Jr., Raul Adelso

Hilgeman, Millard Carl

Hill, Donna Sue

Jackson, Amanda Irene

Johns, Pamela R.

Johnson, Christopher Wayne

Johnson, Regina Marlene

Johnson, Tina Denease

Jones, Andrea Dawn

Jones, Jamon Alexander

Jones, Kenisha Renee

Keck, Martha Jane

Keele, Sandra Lynelle

Kilgore, Kayla Marie

Kimball, Debra Lynn

King, Bridgette Cheyenne

Kinsey, Frankie Lee

Kirby, Alex Jacob

Knight, Ladonna Beatrice

Lauritsen, Joshua Michael

Lawrence, Joshua Edward

Lawson, Jerry Glenn

Lee, Aaron Shay

Lemons, Leah Hope

Lindsey, Sally Tralmer

Little, Daniel Patterson

Locke, Celina Leigh

Lopez Sosa, Diego Antonio

Lopez, Byron Elisman

Luna, Tomasa

Mahan, Hailey Shyian

Majeed, Saira

Martin, Alexis Rae

Martindale Jr., John H.

Massingill, Charles Franklin

Mastrangelo, Jon Michael

Mathews, Barbara Ann

Mcbrayer, Keelie Elaine B.

Miller, Autum Cheyanne

Mills, Glenda Faye

Miranda, Britney Yamile

Moore, Latonya Claudette

Morris Jr, Richard David

Moss, Timothy Adam

Mulkey, Jackie Junior

Neal, Kirsten Makala

Nowitzke, Tyler Terry

O’Neal, Gina Michelle

Owenby, Amber Renee

Padgett, Barbara Sue

Palmer, James Thomas

Parker, Amanda Paige

Parker, Betty Jane

Pass, Elizabeth Margaret

Patterson, Douglas Kelly

Perez Morales, Orlando

Phillips Ii, James Douglas

Pope, Ketra Leigh

Price, Nicholas Alan

Prine, Erin Worley

Printup, Taliyah Anatasia

Pulliam, Kristopher Dayln Lama

Purkey, Michael Lee

Rinedoller, David Karl

Saenz, Ashley Faith

Sanchez, Olivia

Sanchez-Castillo, Jose De Jusu

Self, Johnny Jermie

Seritt, Annie Charlene

Sharp, Nancy D.

Shirley Jr, Causby Lewis

Silva, Salvador

Sluder, Marion Joyce

Smith, Eddie Joe

Smith, Jason Anthony

Snyder, Trent Walker

Stokley, Susie Jean

Suggs, Loretta Michelle

Sweetman Jr., Arlo Eugene

Tatum, Autumn Joanne

Thomas, Clifton

Thomas, Cody Wayne

Thompson, William Robert J.

Torres, Thalia Tiseth

Towe, Branson Philip

Towe, Brooklyn Hope

Tutt Jr, Vincent Ezra

Tweedy, Alicia Kay

Ugarte, Mary Frances

Vest, Barry Chandler

Walker, Gregory Trent Alan

Wallace, Kimani Christian

Walraven, Pamela Shea

Watson, Patricia Lynn

West, Clay Benjamin

West, Lamar Franklin

Woody, Britney Dawn

Workman, Scott Alan

Wrinkle, Carla Elinore

Wyatt, Mike Stanton

Yeckes, Janet M.

Young, Madison Montana

