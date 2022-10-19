The following jurors are requested for criminal trial jury duty on Monday, Oct. 24. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.
♦ All jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to the assembly room located in the Gordon County Judicial Building, 101 S. Piedmont St.
For information regarding summons numbers, call the Clerk’s office at 706-629-9533 and choose option 1.
Jurors are as follows:
Allen, Philip Todd
Allred, John Timothy
Andrews, Jeffrey Lance
Bailey, Micheal Conner
Banda, Brittany Marie
Bearden, Carry Yvonne
Black, Brooke Leanne
Black, Trenton Wade
Bohannon, Dale Allen
Bohannon, Valerie R. Hobgood
Bowers, Jimmy Allen
Bramlett, Lonnie Thomas
Brannon, Jason Lee Alton
Bravo, Jaime Barrios
Brooks, Natasha Nicole
Brown, Melanie Vonne
Brown, Tiffany Jo
Broyles, Jerry Don
Burns, Paul Wilson
Butts, Tyler Randall
Cabrera, Marvin Gerardo
Calvo Nolasco, Marvini Juventi
Card, Rae Patrece
Carver, Cody Lance
Champion, Jeffrey Lee
Chappell, Patricia A.
Charles, Aaron Michael
Chastain, Matthew Aaron
Chavez, Mike
Childers, Garah Lee
Christian, Tamara Simone
Collins, Rozanne M.
Cook, Crystal Ruth Gail
Cooper, Charles Bradley
Counsellor, Patricia Carol
Deering, Donell Sybil
Di Nicola, Kristi Lynn
Dillender, Dina Louise
Diskey, Clayton Arlin
Do, Thai Hoang
Driscal, Emery Kurtus
Duhaime, Shail
Duis, Miranda Kay
Dupree, Dylan Skylar
Eaton, Joel Curtis
Edwards, Ryan Michael
Elders, Joshua Lynn
Fitch, Kristina Renee
Fowler, Lynda Gayle
Freeman, Dominique Taylor
Fuller, Kelly Marie
Garland, Heather Ashley
Ghorley, Daniel Ryan
Gilmore, Michelle Mary Jo
Goniea, Matthew Robert
Gowan, Diontae Cole
Green, Crisstian Alexander
Grizzle, Brittany Michelle
Hamby, Chad David
Haney Jr., Clyde Dennis
Hannah, Amanda Louise
Hathcox, Melissa Mccain
Henderson, Jeffery Alan
Hensley, Kelly Lamar
Hibberts, Elizabeth
Highfield, Sidney Thomas
Hoang, Xuan Minh
Holbert, Kristin Nicole
Hollingsworth, Ruby Elizabeth
Holt, Jeffrey Scott
Hunt, Adrienne Briana
Ingersoll, Jennifer Hasselbrac
Johnson, Mattie Laverne
Jordan, Cynthia Denise
Keeler, Baylee Lynne
Knight, Cory Franklin
Lacy, Patsy Louise
Lester, Katlyn Maleah
Long, Angelia Gail
Long, John Thomas
Marroquin, Byron Estuardo
Mcdaniel, Alyssia Joyce-Denise
Mcdaniel, Ricky Dean
Mcentyre, James Michael
Melis, Gabriella Alaine
Miller, Jordan Sarah
Mills, Maci Noelle
Montiel-Castillo, Olga M.
Mullins, John L.
Murphy, Mallory Michelle
Murray, Jackson Tate
Nicholson, Bryan Kent
Novicki, Corey James
Nuno, Joshua Brandan
Ortiz, German Pablo
Padgett, Connie Sue
Pannell, Robert Joseph
Parrott, Cheryl Abercrombie
Patel, Shankarbhai K.
Patterson, Clint Adam
Peavey, Robert E.
Pickering, Nora Kelly
Pruitt, Alice Hardy
Quinn, Evelyn Jeannette
Quinn, Nicole Renee
Rains, Cherri Sloan
Rayburn, Geoffrey Clyde
Reyna-Sandoval, Maria D
Reynolds, Jeremy Luke
Rice Jr., John George
Richardson, Joseph Patrick
Richardson, Kim C.
Roberts, Angie Ruth
Roberts, Sherry Michelle
Rogers, Jalan Lane
Rosser, Gary Earl
Rutledge, Tina Susan
Santizo, Merli R.
Schlesinger, Philip James
Scott, Brian Derrell
Serritt, James Frederick
Sewell, Tara Roberts
Shellhouse, Alden Brock
Shepherd, Garry Vinson
Shepherd, William B.
Shirah, Brandi Nicole
Silvers, Leticia Brown
Sisson, Jaycee Camille
Smith, Lisa Ann
Sosa, Marco Tulio
Spivey Jr., John Henry
Streete, Jessica Marie M.
Taylor, Marnie Leigh-Anne
Thaxton, Natasha
Thomason, William Nathan
Timms, Renee Dawn
Toland, Tomi Diane
Towe, Brian Lee
Turner, Hubert Andrew
Vega-Guerrero, Rudit
Vess, Martin Jerome
Villalobos, Jocelyn
Walraven, Angela Michelle
Watson, Makayla Jane
Westbrook, Michael Shane
Whitfield, Gregory Lee
Williamson, Jesse Ryan
Wilson, Christen Lynn
Wilson, Esther Marne Turner
Wilson, Gary Linn
Wilson, Janet Powell
Wofford, Dreama Sue
Yarbrough, Steven Andrew
Zachman, Lisa Ann