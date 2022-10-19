Gavel

The following jurors are requested for criminal trial jury duty on Monday, Oct. 24. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.

♦ All jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to the assembly room located in the Gordon County Judicial Building, 101 S. Piedmont St. 

