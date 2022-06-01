The following jurors are requested for grand jury and civil trial jury duty on Monday, June 6. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.
♦ Grand jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to Courtroom C of the Gordon County Judicial Building 301 S. Park Ave.
♦ Civil trial jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to the first floor Assembly Room of the Gordon County Judicial Building 301 S. Park Ave.
For information regarding summons numbers, call the Clerk’s office at 706-629-9533 and choose option 1.
Grand jurors are as follows:
Abraham, Nicole April
Adcock Jr, Marvin Lee
Attoh, Joseph A.
Avery, Ernest Howell
Aviles, Rosaura
Awtrey, Kristy Leigh
Ayer, Tyler Brent
Bagley, Delilah Carol
Barrios, Suly Dayana
Blackwell, Heather Michelle
Blaylock, Randall Wesley
Boston, Elbert Ray
Boswell, James Ricky
Brake, Candious Susanne
Breeden, James Ralph
Cardoza, Jose Luis
Carter, Hilda
Carver, Courtney Briana
Causby, Corey Mcclain
Cline, Benjamin Mashon
Cochran, Amanda Caplinger
Coleman, Rhonda Denise
Corvi, Joseph A.
Dailey, Crystal Jenell
Dean, Adora Lee
Douglas, Margie E.
Duncan, Sandra Norine
Dunn, Emory Caroline
Elmore, Shawnathan Eugene
Fincher, John Thomas
Fleming, Amanda Brianne
Foley, Kem Leonard
Fowler, Celette Lavone
Freeman, Charles Douglas
Gallagher, Barbara Bravo
Gomez Perez, Over
Graham, Lydia Mae
Griffith, Amy Mae
Harlan, Sandra Teresa Diane
Hollander, Paul Michael
Hufstetler, Megan Elizabeth
Kemp, Terry Douglas
Kinsey, Cindy Lou
Madrigal, Karelia Arizeth
Marable, Joseph Aaron
Marlow, Clint Ray
Mashburn, Leroy
Mattos, Brian Keith
Mcdaniel, Davina Requel
Mcdougle, Shayna Renee
Mclain, Jessica Marie
Mclemore, Doris Ellen
Mcneese, Jeffery Monroe
Meadows, Holli Wright
Miller, Kathryn Elizabeth
Miller, Malyk Lamont
Mills, Dawson Corey
Murphy, Nancy Reeves
Nelson, Susan Elaine
Neuser, Jason Steven
Nichols, Malik Amanda
Owens, Eugene Talmadge
Parker, Benny R
Portorreal, Magaly
Price, Trinity
Quinn, Tania Renae
Ramey, Michelle Ferguson
Revette, Brianna
Reynolds, Angela Denise
Sanchez, Joanna Stephanie
Scott, Jason Luke
Scroggs, Ian Nicholas
Smart, Kimberly Dianne
Smith, Kyle Michelle
Smith, Peggy J.
Sosa, Cinthya
Surber, Sandra Kay
Tatum, Aubrey Maurice
Teffeteller, Charles Freeman
Thompson, Jonathan Blake
Titus, Hunter Allen
Valdez, Santiago Alexis
Van Dyke, Emily Marie
Walker, Deena Banister
Walraven, Jeffery Lynn
Ware, Alicia Dianne
Whaley Jr., Gary Lee
Williams, James Michael
Worley, Brandi Richards
Wyatt, James Brexley
York, Braylen Kaylee
Young, Gary Gene
Young, Marcia Nicole
Civil trial jurors are as follows:
Abel, Steven Wayne
Acree, Patricia Ann
Allen, Tiffany Nichole
Avans, Brandy J.
Aviles Rivera, Lexis Joan
Ayers Jr., Larry Joe
Bedwell, Thomas E.
Benton, Loren Caroline
Blankenship, Megan Renae
Bodine, William Henry
Bouchard, George Edward
Bowen, Jason Andrew
Boyd, Ian Hunter
Bryant, Donna Kaye
Buis, Carmela Venerable
Calderas Negron, Raul Enrique
Cantrell, Jessica Diane
Carter, Jacelyn Blythe
Casey, Jessica Lynne
Chapman, Samantha Jo
Coker, Annie Ruth
Coker, Dylan Lee
Cole Ii, John Daniel
Collins, Bonnie Marie
Colston, Joshua Michael
Colston, Rita S. Susong
Cooper, Zane Lamar
Cortes-Hernandez, Diego Armand
Cox Iii, Thomas Hugh
Crider, Matthew Ted
Davis, Amy Brooke
Davis, Gregory William
Davis, Jeremy Walker
Davis, Linda Faye
Davis, Tyson Devon
De Jesus, Edgardo
Dotson, Benny Ray
Durward, William Lane
Dyer, Timothy Blake
Erwin, Amy Carol
Etheredge, Mary Lou
Fordham, Lee Alan
Fountain, Kimberly Ann
Fox, Randell Kale
Gayton, Christian Tyler
Gonzalez Rios, Kristal Loraine
Gossage, Deidre Callahan
Greeson, Robert Gene
Gregory, Sybil Jean
Gullett, Pamela Michele
Haldeman, Jennifer E.
Hale, Brandi L.
Handley, Conner Ashton
Hart, Matthieu Robert
Headrick, Ronald
Hernandez, Alejandro
Hernandez, Sabrina Ashley
Highfield, Robert Chuck
Holcomb, Sherri Ruddell
Holland, Tina Margaret
Hopkins, Polly Anna
Howell, Ashley Gowens
Hudson, Bruce Lee
Hunt, Charity Deshea
Jeffords, Zackery Tyler
Johnson, Corey Lemontee
Kendrick, Sandra Hughes
Koon, Lucinda Danielle
Layman, Jeffery Wade
Lopezpalma, Alberto
Lovins, Chelcy Owen
Lugo, Johnanna Lynn
Mang, Khar
Mattila, Barbara Jean
Mccoll, Joshua John
Mcdaris, Christopher Robin
Mclaney, Beverly Haunani
Millard, Kailynn Marie
Mitchell, Linda Jane
Moore, Kathryn Wayne
Moore, Tiffany Nicole
Mullins, Ronald A.
Mutter, Michael Joesph
Myers, Gerri Lynn
Nation, Patricia Ann
Navarro, Angel Nanette
Norton, Telena Marie
Overby, Cheyenne Skye
Pack, Troy Howard
Parker, Tracy Randolph
Parris Ii, Charles Robert
Payne, Jeffery Wade
Perez-Gijon Jr, Raul
Pineda-Morillon, Anahi
Pullum, Arianna Unique
Ranck, Walter Frank
Reece, David Stanley
Rogers, Carla June
Rogers, Ray Edward
Roldan, David Daniel
Sanchez, Olivia Maribel
Sevilla, Evelyn
Shropshire, Alexis Danielle
Shumway, Alan Eugene
Silvernail, Nathaniel James Ed
Skaggs, Susan Symonds
Slaughter, Monty Eugene
Smith, David Thomas
Smith, Rebecka Jo
Stamey, Lena Mae
Steele, James Lee
Stewart, Sendy Jane
Thacker, Amanda Darlene
Tippins, Joseph Daryl
Touchstone, Natashia Leigh
Venegas, Roy Oscar
Vincent, Matthew Bradley
Vinson, Ronald Gale
Wagner, Kaitlin Deska
West, Jerry Ray
Whitaker, Barbara Ann
White, Findley Cooper
Whitmer, John Carr
Wilkey, Dwight Mitchel
Williams, Tammy Marie
Willis, Kristian Scott
Wilson, William K.
Wright, Christy Diane
Young, Jenny Sue