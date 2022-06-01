Gavel

The following jurors are requested for grand jury and civil trial jury duty on Monday, June 6. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.

♦ Grand jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to Courtroom C of the Gordon County Judicial Building 301 S. Park Ave.

♦ Civil trial jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to the first floor Assembly Room of the Gordon County Judicial Building 301 S. Park Ave.

For information regarding summons numbers, call the Clerk’s office at 706-629-9533 and choose option 1.

Grand jurors are as follows:

Abraham, Nicole April

Adcock Jr, Marvin Lee

Attoh, Joseph A.

Avery, Ernest Howell

Aviles, Rosaura

Awtrey, Kristy Leigh

Ayer, Tyler Brent

Bagley, Delilah Carol

Barrios, Suly Dayana

Blackwell, Heather Michelle

Blaylock, Randall Wesley

Boston, Elbert Ray

Boswell, James Ricky

Brake, Candious Susanne

Breeden, James Ralph

Cardoza, Jose Luis

Carter, Hilda

Carver, Courtney Briana

Causby, Corey Mcclain

Cline, Benjamin Mashon

Cochran, Amanda Caplinger

Coleman, Rhonda Denise

Corvi, Joseph A.

Dailey, Crystal Jenell

Dean, Adora Lee

Douglas, Margie E.

Duncan, Sandra Norine

Dunn, Emory Caroline

Elmore, Shawnathan Eugene

Fincher, John Thomas

Fleming, Amanda Brianne

Foley, Kem Leonard

Fowler, Celette Lavone

Freeman, Charles Douglas

Gallagher, Barbara Bravo

Gomez Perez, Over

Graham, Lydia Mae

Griffith, Amy Mae

Harlan, Sandra Teresa Diane

Hollander, Paul Michael

Hufstetler, Megan Elizabeth

Kemp, Terry Douglas

Kinsey, Cindy Lou

Madrigal, Karelia Arizeth

Marable, Joseph Aaron

Marlow, Clint Ray

Mashburn, Leroy

Mattos, Brian Keith

Mcdaniel, Davina Requel

Mcdougle, Shayna Renee

Mclain, Jessica Marie

Mclemore, Doris Ellen

Mcneese, Jeffery Monroe

Meadows, Holli Wright

Miller, Kathryn Elizabeth

Miller, Malyk Lamont

Mills, Dawson Corey

Murphy, Nancy Reeves

Nelson, Susan Elaine

Neuser, Jason Steven

Nichols, Malik Amanda

Owens, Eugene Talmadge

Parker, Benny R

Portorreal, Magaly

Price, Trinity

Quinn, Tania Renae

Ramey, Michelle Ferguson

Revette, Brianna

Reynolds, Angela Denise

Sanchez, Joanna Stephanie

Scott, Jason Luke

Scroggs, Ian Nicholas

Smart, Kimberly Dianne

Smith, Kyle Michelle

Smith, Peggy J.

Sosa, Cinthya

Surber, Sandra Kay

Tatum, Aubrey Maurice

Teffeteller, Charles Freeman

Thompson, Jonathan Blake

Titus, Hunter Allen

Valdez, Santiago Alexis

Van Dyke, Emily Marie

Walker, Deena Banister

Walraven, Jeffery Lynn

Ware, Alicia Dianne

Whaley Jr., Gary Lee

Williams, James Michael

Worley, Brandi Richards

Wyatt, James Brexley

York, Braylen Kaylee

Young, Gary Gene

Young, Marcia Nicole

Civil trial jurors are as follows:

Abel, Steven Wayne

Acree, Patricia Ann

Allen, Tiffany Nichole

Avans, Brandy J.

Aviles Rivera, Lexis Joan

Ayers Jr., Larry Joe

Bedwell, Thomas E.

Benton, Loren Caroline

Blankenship, Megan Renae

Bodine, William Henry

Bouchard, George Edward

Bowen, Jason Andrew

Boyd, Ian Hunter

Bryant, Donna Kaye

Buis, Carmela Venerable

Calderas Negron, Raul Enrique

Cantrell, Jessica Diane

Carter, Jacelyn Blythe

Casey, Jessica Lynne

Chapman, Samantha Jo

Coker, Annie Ruth

Coker, Dylan Lee

Cole Ii, John Daniel

Collins, Bonnie Marie

Colston, Joshua Michael

Colston, Rita S. Susong

Cooper, Zane Lamar

Cortes-Hernandez, Diego Armand

Cox Iii, Thomas Hugh

Crider, Matthew Ted

Davis, Amy Brooke

Davis, Gregory William

Davis, Jeremy Walker

Davis, Linda Faye

Davis, Tyson Devon

De Jesus, Edgardo

Dotson, Benny Ray

Durward, William Lane

Dyer, Timothy Blake

Erwin, Amy Carol

Etheredge, Mary Lou

Fordham, Lee Alan

Fountain, Kimberly Ann

Fox, Randell Kale

Gayton, Christian Tyler

Gonzalez Rios, Kristal Loraine

Gossage, Deidre Callahan

Greeson, Robert Gene

Gregory, Sybil Jean

Gullett, Pamela Michele

Haldeman, Jennifer E.

Hale, Brandi L.

Handley, Conner Ashton

Hart, Matthieu Robert

Headrick, Ronald

Hernandez, Alejandro

Hernandez, Sabrina Ashley

Highfield, Robert Chuck

Holcomb, Sherri Ruddell

Holland, Tina Margaret

Hopkins, Polly Anna

Howell, Ashley Gowens

Hudson, Bruce Lee

Hunt, Charity Deshea

Jeffords, Zackery Tyler

Johnson, Corey Lemontee

Kendrick, Sandra Hughes

Koon, Lucinda Danielle

Layman, Jeffery Wade

Lopezpalma, Alberto

Lovins, Chelcy Owen

Lugo, Johnanna Lynn

Mang, Khar

Mattila, Barbara Jean

Mccoll, Joshua John

Mcdaris, Christopher Robin

Mclaney, Beverly Haunani

Millard, Kailynn Marie

Mitchell, Linda Jane

Moore, Kathryn Wayne

Moore, Tiffany Nicole

Mullins, Ronald A.

Mutter, Michael Joesph

Myers, Gerri Lynn

Nation, Patricia Ann

Navarro, Angel Nanette

Norton, Telena Marie

Overby, Cheyenne Skye

Pack, Troy Howard

Parker, Tracy Randolph

Parris Ii, Charles Robert

Payne, Jeffery Wade

Perez-Gijon Jr, Raul

Pineda-Morillon, Anahi

Pullum, Arianna Unique

Ranck, Walter Frank

Reece, David Stanley

Rogers, Carla June

Rogers, Ray Edward

Roldan, David Daniel

Sanchez, Olivia Maribel

Sevilla, Evelyn

Shropshire, Alexis Danielle

Shumway, Alan Eugene

Silvernail, Nathaniel James Ed

Skaggs, Susan Symonds

Slaughter, Monty Eugene

Smith, David Thomas

Smith, Rebecka Jo

Stamey, Lena Mae

Steele, James Lee

Stewart, Sendy Jane

Thacker, Amanda Darlene

Tippins, Joseph Daryl

Touchstone, Natashia Leigh

Venegas, Roy Oscar

Vincent, Matthew Bradley

Vinson, Ronald Gale

Wagner, Kaitlin Deska

West, Jerry Ray

Whitaker, Barbara Ann

White, Findley Cooper

Whitmer, John Carr

Wilkey, Dwight Mitchel

Williams, Tammy Marie

Willis, Kristian Scott

Wilson, William K.

Wright, Christy Diane

Young, Jenny Sue

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription