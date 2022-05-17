Gavel

The following jurors are requested for criminal trial jury duty on Monday, May 23. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.

♦ All jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to the assembly room located in the Gordon County Judicial Building, 301 S. Park Ave.

For information regarding summons numbers, call the Clerk’s office at 706-629-9533 and choose option 1.

Jurors are as follows:

Abernathy, April Lynn

Adcock, Adam Howard

Amburn, Trevor Lynn

Angland, Kenneth Robert

Ayer, Donald Benjamin

Ayer, Martin Wayne

Barton, Madison Fain

Becerra, Nancy

Bell, Robert Earl

Bennett, Gregory Ted

Bishop, Rod Daniel

Boswell, John Franklin

Bramlett, Matthew Shane

Britt, Savannah Lee

Bryant, Gwendolyn Yvonne

Burns, Jacin Lee

Byrd, Courtney

Cagle, Howard Brody

Callahan, Thomas Craig

Cannon, Richard Boyce

Castillo Tomas, Jorge M.

Chagra, Lynda Carol

Chambers, Delbert Odel

Chasteen Sr, Dennis Wayne

Cheek, Bobby Michael

Childers, Jerry Eugene

Cicciu, Neil

Conliff, Phillip Eugene

Defoor, Hoyt Bruce

Dungan, Blake Alexander

Dyer, Heather Rae

Dyer, Phyllis Ann

Edwards, Wendy Yvonne

Edwards, William Howard

Elliott, Angela

English, Ashley Nicole

Estes, Aiden Chandler

Forney, Philip Roy

Freeman, Corinna Elizabeth

Freeman, Jubal Wayne

Gallman, Kenny Dewayne

Garcia, Hector Alonso

Garland, William Donald

Gazaway, Judy

Gil Iii, Jose

Govignon, Campbell Barrett

Gray, Melissa Gail

Haberman, Summer Brooke

Hale, Pattrick Ray

Hales, Taylor Alexander

Hall, Davey Lee

Hallman, Deborah Moseley

Hamilton, Damien Shantel

Harkins, Brenda Jean

Harris, Kylis Marquise Edward

Hawthorne, Lisa M.

Hayes, Lily Ashton

Haynes, Lori Harrison

Henson, Trevor Keith

Hill, Zachary Allan

Hite, Rebecca Marie

Holden, Marie Annette

Holder Jr., Jimmy Lee

Holland, Susan Kim

Hollingsworth, Kenneth Grant

Hood, James William

Howell, Margaret Louise

Jackson Jr., Gerald Henry

Johnson, Vivian Ann

Jones, Tammy Lynn

Justice, Jason Jerome

Kerr, Kristie Michelle

Kirby, Sandra Banks

Lambert, Anna Leigh

Lane, John F.

Laster, Dana Jean

Lawson, Jennifer

Lecanda, Alberto Leonel

Ledbetter Ii, Johnny Randall

Lemming, Kiera Shyanne

Lewis, John Fain

Long, Keith Ray

Long, Mary Elizabeth

Manis, Steven Lamar

Martinez, Charles Amos

Mashburn, Michael Brent

Mcburnett, Mary Amanda

Mccorkle, Gina Christopher

Mcguire, Savannah Dawn

Mclaney, Jonah Eleneki

Meadows, Cynthia Boehm

Medford, Wanda Goodman

Minter, Beverly F.

Newton, Ellen Elaine

Nichols, Bruce Allen

Nicola, Angela Jo

Nunez-Aguirre Jr., Justo

Palmer, Lecia

Panter, Alice Fuller

Parker, Kevin Shay

Parris, Debra Ann

Patel, Karishma Khandubhai

Patel, Nilamben Prafulbhai

Patterson, Patricia Lee

Payne, Eleanor Ann

Payton, Chelsie Olivia

Perez Rosado, Jose Arturo

Phillips, Keri Ann

Ponder, Jason Lee

Prentice, Paula Bernice

Price, Octavia Ta'Shae

Pridemore, Kirk Timmy

Prine Ii, Glenn Leslie

Quinn, Sommer Leigh

Ramos Bermudez, Wilfredo

Randall, Brian

Ray, Richard Lee

Reddin, James Chandler

Richardson, Edward Robert

Rivera-Figueroa, Leanise M.

Roberts, Elizabeth Ann

Rodgers, Hunter Dylan

Rodriquez, Jesusa Virginia

Rosas, Angelina

Rush, Chance Koda

Saucedo, Pamela Ruth

Scott, Reilly Brett

Scroggs, Trudy

Shirey, Robert Ferd

Smith, Benjamin Kayleb Elliot

Snow, Sandra H.

Sosa, Christopher

Stanley, Jarod Chance Franklin

Steely, Randy Lee Blain

Stevens, Jacquelyn Leigh

Stewart Iii, Charles David

Sullivan, Westley Lorne

Sweatte, Nicki Michelle

Swift, Shauna Marie

Tate, Roy S.

Terry, Trampus Dewayne

Thomas, Edward Lamar

Thurman, Cassie Doris

Trejo, Rosendo

Trujillo-Cornejo, Hazel

Unterseher, Ashley Ann

Van Winkle, Rhonda Denise

Watkins, Jennifer Cheyenne

White, Devin Lambert

White, Madalyn Grace

Whitton, Paul Len

Wiley, Elizabeth Leigh

Wills, Julie Lynn

Wilson, Brian A.

Wilson, Tracy Bruce

Wright Jr., Robert Wayne

Wright, James Harlan

Yates, Kaylee Danielle

