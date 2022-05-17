The following jurors are requested for criminal trial jury duty on Monday, May 23. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.
♦ All jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to the assembly room located in the Gordon County Judicial Building, 301 S. Park Ave.
For information regarding summons numbers, call the Clerk’s office at 706-629-9533 and choose option 1.
Jurors are as follows:
Abernathy, April Lynn
Adcock, Adam Howard
Amburn, Trevor Lynn
Angland, Kenneth Robert
Ayer, Donald Benjamin
Ayer, Martin Wayne
Barton, Madison Fain
Becerra, Nancy
Bell, Robert Earl
Bennett, Gregory Ted
Bishop, Rod Daniel
Boswell, John Franklin
Bramlett, Matthew Shane
Britt, Savannah Lee
Bryant, Gwendolyn Yvonne
Burns, Jacin Lee
Byrd, Courtney
Cagle, Howard Brody
Callahan, Thomas Craig
Cannon, Richard Boyce
Castillo Tomas, Jorge M.
Chagra, Lynda Carol
Chambers, Delbert Odel
Chasteen Sr, Dennis Wayne
Cheek, Bobby Michael
Childers, Jerry Eugene
Cicciu, Neil
Conliff, Phillip Eugene
Defoor, Hoyt Bruce
Dungan, Blake Alexander
Dyer, Heather Rae
Dyer, Phyllis Ann
Edwards, Wendy Yvonne
Edwards, William Howard
Elliott, Angela
English, Ashley Nicole
Estes, Aiden Chandler
Forney, Philip Roy
Freeman, Corinna Elizabeth
Freeman, Jubal Wayne
Gallman, Kenny Dewayne
Garcia, Hector Alonso
Garland, William Donald
Gazaway, Judy
Gil Iii, Jose
Govignon, Campbell Barrett
Gray, Melissa Gail
Haberman, Summer Brooke
Hale, Pattrick Ray
Hales, Taylor Alexander
Hall, Davey Lee
Hallman, Deborah Moseley
Hamilton, Damien Shantel
Harkins, Brenda Jean
Harris, Kylis Marquise Edward
Hawthorne, Lisa M.
Hayes, Lily Ashton
Haynes, Lori Harrison
Henson, Trevor Keith
Hill, Zachary Allan
Hite, Rebecca Marie
Holden, Marie Annette
Holder Jr., Jimmy Lee
Holland, Susan Kim
Hollingsworth, Kenneth Grant
Hood, James William
Howell, Margaret Louise
Jackson Jr., Gerald Henry
Johnson, Vivian Ann
Jones, Tammy Lynn
Justice, Jason Jerome
Kerr, Kristie Michelle
Kirby, Sandra Banks
Lambert, Anna Leigh
Lane, John F.
Laster, Dana Jean
Lawson, Jennifer
Lecanda, Alberto Leonel
Ledbetter Ii, Johnny Randall
Lemming, Kiera Shyanne
Lewis, John Fain
Long, Keith Ray
Long, Mary Elizabeth
Manis, Steven Lamar
Martinez, Charles Amos
Mashburn, Michael Brent
Mcburnett, Mary Amanda
Mccorkle, Gina Christopher
Mcguire, Savannah Dawn
Mclaney, Jonah Eleneki
Meadows, Cynthia Boehm
Medford, Wanda Goodman
Minter, Beverly F.
Newton, Ellen Elaine
Nichols, Bruce Allen
Nicola, Angela Jo
Nunez-Aguirre Jr., Justo
Palmer, Lecia
Panter, Alice Fuller
Parker, Kevin Shay
Parris, Debra Ann
Patel, Karishma Khandubhai
Patel, Nilamben Prafulbhai
Patterson, Patricia Lee
Payne, Eleanor Ann
Payton, Chelsie Olivia
Perez Rosado, Jose Arturo
Phillips, Keri Ann
Ponder, Jason Lee
Prentice, Paula Bernice
Price, Octavia Ta'Shae
Pridemore, Kirk Timmy
Prine Ii, Glenn Leslie
Quinn, Sommer Leigh
Ramos Bermudez, Wilfredo
Randall, Brian
Ray, Richard Lee
Reddin, James Chandler
Richardson, Edward Robert
Rivera-Figueroa, Leanise M.
Roberts, Elizabeth Ann
Rodgers, Hunter Dylan
Rodriquez, Jesusa Virginia
Rosas, Angelina
Rush, Chance Koda
Saucedo, Pamela Ruth
Scott, Reilly Brett
Scroggs, Trudy
Shirey, Robert Ferd
Smith, Benjamin Kayleb Elliot
Snow, Sandra H.
Sosa, Christopher
Stanley, Jarod Chance Franklin
Steely, Randy Lee Blain
Stevens, Jacquelyn Leigh
Stewart Iii, Charles David
Sullivan, Westley Lorne
Sweatte, Nicki Michelle
Swift, Shauna Marie
Tate, Roy S.
Terry, Trampus Dewayne
Thomas, Edward Lamar
Thurman, Cassie Doris
Trejo, Rosendo
Trujillo-Cornejo, Hazel
Unterseher, Ashley Ann
Van Winkle, Rhonda Denise
Watkins, Jennifer Cheyenne
White, Devin Lambert
White, Madalyn Grace
Whitton, Paul Len
Wiley, Elizabeth Leigh
Wills, Julie Lynn
Wilson, Brian A.
Wilson, Tracy Bruce
Wright Jr., Robert Wayne
Wright, James Harlan
Yates, Kaylee Danielle