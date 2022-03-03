Jury list for Monday, March 7, 2022 From the Gordon County Superior Court Clerk’s Office Mar 3, 2022 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following jurors are requested for criminal trial jury duty on Monday, March 7. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.♦ Jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to the Gordon County Courthouse Main Courtroom, 100 S. Wall St. For information regarding summons numbers, call the Clerk’s office at 706-629-9533 and choose option 1.Jurors are as follows:Anderson, Jennifer SusanBarton, Jamie PatrickBecerra Becerra, Maria JesusBenton, Steven JakeBlackwell, Heather MichelleBohannon, Bryan AlfredBohannon, Cynthia LynnBridges, Collin RayBriggs, Martha SueBurns, Alan CharlesBushong, Melissa HayesCaldwell, Vernon LloydCanales, DanielCarter, Eric MontezCarver, Kimberly A.Casey, Shirley MarieCaylor, Cynthia DlynnCharles, Easter Patsy DarlineCordell, Debrah AnnCornwell, Don MarlonCurtis, Benja CorneliusDailey, Crystal JenellDe La Rosa, Irma ElizabethDefoor, Scott A.De-Leon, John M.Dixon, Jessica MichelleDobson, Makaela JanayDollar, Jessica PaigeDunn, Emory CarolineDunn, Gregory AllenDurham, Margaret LisaEby, Devonna FayeEdwards, Katherine Etta RobertEstes, Daniel Lee GageFraire-Gonzalez, KevinFunes, ConstantinoGallman, Alan BrindtGoss, Jacqueline MarcelleGray, Lisa K.Green Ii, Billy RayGreen, Antonia MaeGreen, Terry MarshallHo, Matthew VanHoward, John EricJones, Destiny Timber FrancesJones, John ElecJones, Renay KalevasJudah, William AnthonyKellum, Stacy SueKing, John MichaelKinsey, Tonya AnnKirk, Janet AnnKreider, Linda GailLane, Whitney NicoleMacknight, Kimberly AnneMancil, Bryant WayneMathis, Patricia DarleneMcgill, Thomas LeslieMctaggart, Barbara GailMick, Becky JaneMiller, Cynthia GayMolina, AndrewMoney, Janet Hope WatersMoody, Jerry GlenMosley, Jessie JefferyMueller, Jessica AmberOquinn, Michelle AnnParker, Deveon SentelleParker, Gary WaynePeeler, Molly MariePendley, Christopher DwightPeterson, Brenda ElizabethPham, Tam ThiProper, Rose AnnQuinn, Tania RenaeRiffle, Andrew RussRivera-Peralta, Victor ManuelRodriguez De Leon, Angel KerliSampson, Hope AmandaScott, April LynnSmith, David PernarSmith, Teresa NatasharamosSteveson, Marilyn KayStorm Iii, James DeweyThomas, Andy ClaudeTorres-Mosso, JamesWilson, Joshua DavidWilson, Michael PaulYoung, Gary Gene Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Becky Hood case: Process delays explained CPD, GBI search for possible human remains on Wall Street County approves zoning for 840,000-square-foot warehousing project known as Union Grove South Gordon County restaurant inspections Arrest records from the March 2, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.