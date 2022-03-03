Gavel

The following jurors are requested for criminal trial jury duty on Monday, March 7. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.

♦ Jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to the Gordon County Courthouse Main Courtroom, 100 S. Wall St. 

For information regarding summons numbers, call the Clerk’s office at 706-629-9533 and choose option 1.

Jurors are as follows:

Anderson, Jennifer Susan

Barton, Jamie Patrick

Becerra Becerra, Maria Jesus

Benton, Steven Jake

Blackwell, Heather Michelle

Bohannon, Bryan Alfred

Bohannon, Cynthia Lynn

Bridges, Collin Ray

Briggs, Martha Sue

Burns, Alan Charles

Bushong, Melissa Hayes

Caldwell, Vernon Lloyd

Canales, Daniel

Carter, Eric Montez

Carver, Kimberly A.

Casey, Shirley Marie

Caylor, Cynthia Dlynn

Charles, Easter Patsy Darline

Cordell, Debrah Ann

Cornwell, Don Marlon

Curtis, Benja Cornelius

Dailey, Crystal Jenell

De La Rosa, Irma Elizabeth

Defoor, Scott A.

De-Leon, John M.

Dixon, Jessica Michelle

Dobson, Makaela Janay

Dollar, Jessica Paige

Dunn, Emory Caroline

Dunn, Gregory Allen

Durham, Margaret Lisa

Eby, Devonna Faye

Edwards, Katherine Etta Robert

Estes, Daniel Lee Gage

Fraire-Gonzalez, Kevin

Funes, Constantino

Gallman, Alan Brindt

Goss, Jacqueline Marcelle

Gray, Lisa K.

Green Ii, Billy Ray

Green, Antonia Mae

Green, Terry Marshall

Ho, Matthew Van

Howard, John Eric

Jones, Destiny Timber Frances

Jones, John Elec

Jones, Renay Kalevas

Judah, William Anthony

Kellum, Stacy Sue

King, John Michael

Kinsey, Tonya Ann

Kirk, Janet Ann

Kreider, Linda Gail

Lane, Whitney Nicole

Macknight, Kimberly Anne

Mancil, Bryant Wayne

Mathis, Patricia Darlene

Mcgill, Thomas Leslie

Mctaggart, Barbara Gail

Mick, Becky Jane

Miller, Cynthia Gay

Molina, Andrew

Money, Janet Hope Waters

Moody, Jerry Glen

Mosley, Jessie Jeffery

Mueller, Jessica Amber

Oquinn, Michelle Ann

Parker, Deveon Sentelle

Parker, Gary Wayne

Peeler, Molly Marie

Pendley, Christopher Dwight

Peterson, Brenda Elizabeth

Pham, Tam Thi

Proper, Rose Ann

Quinn, Tania Renae

Riffle, Andrew Russ

Rivera-Peralta, Victor Manuel

Rodriguez De Leon, Angel Kerli

Sampson, Hope Amanda

Scott, April Lynn

Smith, David Pernar

Smith, Teresa Natasharamos

Steveson, Marilyn Kay

Storm Iii, James Dewey

Thomas, Andy Claude

Torres-Mosso, James

Wilson, Joshua David

Wilson, Michael Paul

Young, Gary Gene

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you