Gavel
The following jurors are requested for criminal trial jury duty on Monday, July 12. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.

♦ All jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to the main courtroom, 100 S. Wall St.

For information regarding summons numbers, call the Clerk’s office at 706-629-9533 and choose option 1.

Jurors are as follows:

Abernathy, Cody Alexander

Abrahams-Googe, Michelle Marie

Ackley, Jodie L.

Aguilar, Daniela

Allen Ii, Jamie Carl

Amos, Martin Spencer

Anderson, David Lee

Anderson, Elizabeth Leigh

Anderson-Bloodworth, Lisa Ann

Antunezcenteno, Eduwin G.

Autry, Christopher Michael

Bailey, Heather Ann

Baker, Kylia Lachelle

Barfield, Crissy Leigh

Bartl, Christopher Nicholas

Beavers, Lisa Gail

Beddington, Katasha Nicole

Bell, Tyler Austin

Blair, Chase Allen

Boling, William Eric

Bond, Patty Christine

Boyd, Tabatha Brook

Braga, Kelley Marie

Bramlett, Michael Lee

Brannon, Robert Lee

Brito-Sierra, J. Jesus

Brookshire, Linda G.

Brookshire, Richard Keith

Brown, Charles Howard

Buck, Wendy Bramlett

Burdett, Michael Warren

Byrd Jr., Chadwick Lee

Caldwell, Melanie Michelle

Camacho Rivera, Pedro Jesus

Campbell, Justin Tyler

Chapman, Heavlynn Madison Dela

Charvat, Betty Jo

Childers, Brian Craig

Chinking, Michele V.

Cochran, Milissa Janetia

Collett, Mattie Sarah Nell

Corriere, Alexander Joseph

Couch, Felix Andrew

Council, Dante Lovell

Craig, Andrew Lee

Crusinberry, Rebecca Grace

Curtis, Diane

Curtis, Ruth Angelia

Dixon, Eva Garland

Dutton, Alexis

Edwards, Michael Joel

Elliott, Jennifer Armstrong

Ensley, Alaura Elizabeth D

Escobar, Angela Nicole

Flores, Zoila Esperanza

Frantzen, Korbyn Hunter

Freeman, Brittany

Frix, Phyllis Dianne

Fuller, Timothy Stratton

Gascho, Jaydon Dale

Gaston, Ashlee

Gillespie, Conner Lee

Glass, Denise P.

Gober Frantz, Joseph Michael K.

Gordy, Candace Juanita

Gowens, Tanya Jean

Guzman, Rica Avile

Harris, Labreeska Dawn

Haulk, Tasha Marie

Hawkins, Constance Siera

Hawley, Marie Helen

Hayes V, George Anthony

Henson, Dale

Holbert, Christina May

Holland, Melinda Gayle

Holloway, Leon Graham

Hyde, Deborah Mae

Ipac, Britaney Tailour

Irvin, Wintry Simone

Jehle, Don J.

Jenkins, David William

Jones, Destine Sherree

Jones, Joshua Luke

Jones, Kendra Selena

Jones, Rebekah Cope

Juarez, Lazaro Abundio

Keith, Victor Scott

Kindle, Brenda Lee

Kinsey, Richard Heral

Kirby, Richard Andrew

Knight, Jennifer Roland

Latour, Brian Anthony

Lawson, Holly Ann

Lewis Pass, Lynda Cheryl

Lingerfelt Jr., Randall Dean

Luther, John Dayton Bradley

Martin, Jay Scott

Mathis, James Will K.

Mathis, Katelyn Michelle

Mayfield, John Paul

Mcabee, Rachel Michelle

Mccormick, Robert Laverne

Mcdougle, Logan Allen

Mcgill, Travis Wayne

Mealor Jr., William M

Medlin, Shevelle Diana

Merk, Stacie Leigh

Michaud, Tammy Lyn

Miles, Lauren Jane

Miller, Ramey Garland

Moore, Patrick Shannon

Mulkey, Christopher Shane

Mullins, Raymond Lee

Muse, Randy Lee

Naus, Laurie Ann

Neal, Nicholas Christen

Nesbitt, Tracie Lynn

Nolder, Spencer Chase

Norris, Kimberly Dawn

Padgett, Reba Ann Joan

Parker, Paula Dianne

Parker, Robyn Lucille

Patel, Apurva

Patterson, Gary Rea

Patterson, Megan Ashlee

Patton, James Edward

Pelfrey, Shelia Nesbitt

Perez, Anthony

Polly, Terry Diane

Price, Lloyd Bradley

Putnam, Janet Lei

Re, Lauren Michelle

Reeve, Harlan Eugene

Renovato, Gabriel Julian

Rich, Jeanette A.

Ricker, Grant Kyle

Robbins, Kenneth Edward

Roberts, Anna Marie

Rodriquez, Kari

Samples, Donna Lynne

Scott, Wanda Sue

Serrano, Margarita

Shadix, Sherrill Dwaine

Sheriff, Davison James

Shuler, Sarah Ann

Singleton, Bernard

Smith, David Eugene

Smith, Nathaniel Carl

Stamey, Chadwick Shane

Stanfield, Sarah Danielle

Stegall, Christy Ann

Stevens, Joan Moore

Stewart, Nicholas Tyler

Stoker, Jackie Barron

Stone, Betty Jean

Storm, Megan Brooke

Tallent, Leon

Tate, Dakota Chance

Taylor, Joseph Madison

Taylor, Lola Gail

Thomas, Janie Knight

Thomas, Joan Marice

Titus, James Ferrell

Turner, Brendan Chad

Underhill, Heather Denise

Underwood, Grant Austin

Van Dyck, Nora Mary

Vega-Rios, Yaina

Walden, Kori Elizabeth

Waldon, Jamel Lajuan

Walkover, Mary Ann

Walling, Janice Marie

Watkins, William Robert

Wheaton, Joseph Eugene

White, Tess Medders

Whitener, Letitia Deette

Williams, Lauren Brooke

Williams, Ronald Dale

Winchester, James Michael

Wright, Roger Lee

Wylie, Donnie A.

Yang, James

Young, Andrew Eugene

Young, Donna Marie

Young, Frank Ugene

