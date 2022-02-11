The following jurors are requested for criminal trial jury duty on Monday, Feb. 14. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.
♦ All jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to the GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St.
For information regarding summons numbers, call the Clerk’s office at 706-629-9533 and choose option 1.
Jurors are as follows:
Allen, James Wesley
Anguiano, Jesus Cornejo
Arnwine, Valerie Monique
Arroyo-Castro, Angel Luis
Ballew, Lanna N.
Beltran Frausto, J. Jesus
Bennefield, Jamie Deanna
Blake, Sandra Jean
Bramblett, Alicia Nicole Rae
Brook, James Paul
Brooks, Carolyn Rose
Broome, Janie Lee
Browder, Juanita Hopkins
Buckles, Stacy Stone
Burchfield, Valerie Dawn
Burgess, Hugh Martin
Burns, Jessica Leagail
Calvert, Aaron Lee
Campos, Xavier
Carter, Alecia Jean
Chastain, Michael Roy
Childers, Sandra Sue
Cole, Candace Ward
Coleman, Dawn Juanita
Crawford, Amanda Lee
Crowder, Amelinda Cerbo
Daniel, Patricia Lynn
Deloache, Sharon Diane Twilley
Dennis, Makinsey Brynn
Dingler, Billie Jo
Dinicola, Thomas John
Dotson, Dixie C.
Eikel, Michael Manley
Engel, Shannon Lane
England, Kristie Elaine
Fowle, Steven Dawson
Fowler, John Mark
Fowler, Selena Lynn
Franzen, Dawn Marie
Gallegos, Yazmin
Gamblin, Amelia Dawn
Garcia, Juan Manuel
Garland, Blake Richard
Geving, Darrel Emil
Gilbert, Brian Kevin
Godbee, Timothy Eugene
Goss, Rebecca
Guerra, Edith
Guillen Flores, Reina Abigail
Gulledge, Vincent Eric
Gust, Olivia
Hall, Benny Vernon
Hall, Sara Marie
Hayes, Lacie Amber
Haynes, John Edd
Hilburn, Angela Marlene
Holt, Donna Elizabeth
Hosker, Susan Diane
Hudgins, Jessie Elaine
Hummel, Edgar Merle
Hunter, Amanda Aileen P.
Hyde, John David
Jenkins, Judith Ann
Kesler, Joseph Chad
Kinsey, Ramona Lynn
Lang, Ricky Dell
Lupold, Amanda Lynn
Mangrum Jr, Charles Lee
Manis, Steven Lamar
Mattila, Joshua James
Mauller, Crystal Marie
Mcginty, Elizabeth A.
Millsap, Mandy Fay
Moss, Zachary Hunter
Moyer, Harry Edward
Nale, Patricia Kay
Nicholson, Charles Edward
Nicholson, David Barry
Nudd, Garrett William
Oliver, Tevin Donell
Pack, Zachary Lee
Parada, Jazmin Nahomi
Perry, Ryan Clay
Peters, Kristalyn Faye
Porfirio, Karl Christian
Presock, Michael James
Printup, James Cornelius
Reynolds, Betty Ruth
Rhinehart Jr, Larry Wesley
Rice, Michael Shane
Rierson, Bradley Steven
Ruth, Pamela Dean
Sanchez-Rios, Juan Carlos
Senteno-Pina, Xiomara
Simmons, Dalphine Darsha
Skerritt, Michael James
Sloan, Emily Jewel
Smith, Paul Henry
Stafford, Valerie Leigh
Stone, Patricia Ann
Stouder, April Dawn
Swancy, James Carter
Taber, Shannon Rigsby
Taylor, Donald Dwight
Thompson, Justin Levy
Thornsbury, Preston Alton
Tye, Caroline Elizabeth
Vo, Minh Van
Walker, Kayla Leigh
Walker, Misty Gayle
Ward, Farald Alan
West, Carrie Langston
West, Phillis Diane
White, Ashley Nicole
Whitfield, Sierra Diana
Whitmore, Tammy Gordon
Wiggins Iii, Lester Lee
Williams, Christina Sheree
Wills, Julie Lynn
Wilson Sanchez, Julie Ann
Winters Ii, Amos Nathaniel
Woodard, Joni Lynn
Woody, Robert Clay
Wyatt, Savannah Dawn
Wyatt, Wanda June G.
Young, Joshua Dean
Young, Rhonda Sue