The following jurors are requested for criminal trial jury duty on Monday, Feb. 14. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.

♦ All jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to the GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St.

For information regarding summons numbers, call the Clerk’s office at 706-629-9533 and choose option 1.

Jurors are as follows:

Allen, James Wesley

Anguiano, Jesus Cornejo

Arnwine, Valerie Monique

Arroyo-Castro, Angel Luis

Ballew, Lanna N.

Beltran Frausto, J. Jesus

Bennefield, Jamie Deanna

Blake, Sandra Jean

Bramblett, Alicia Nicole Rae

Brook, James Paul

Brooks, Carolyn Rose

Broome, Janie Lee

Browder, Juanita Hopkins

Buckles, Stacy Stone

Burchfield, Valerie Dawn

Burgess, Hugh Martin

Burns, Jessica Leagail

Calvert, Aaron Lee

Campos, Xavier

Carter, Alecia Jean

Chastain, Michael Roy

Childers, Sandra Sue

Cole, Candace Ward

Coleman, Dawn Juanita

Crawford, Amanda Lee

Crowder, Amelinda Cerbo

Daniel, Patricia Lynn

Deloache, Sharon Diane Twilley

Dennis, Makinsey Brynn

Dingler, Billie Jo

Dinicola, Thomas John

Dotson, Dixie C.

Eikel, Michael Manley

Engel, Shannon Lane

England, Kristie Elaine

Fowle, Steven Dawson

Fowler, John Mark

Fowler, Selena Lynn

Franzen, Dawn Marie

Gallegos, Yazmin

Gamblin, Amelia Dawn

Garcia, Juan Manuel

Garland, Blake Richard

Geving, Darrel Emil

Gilbert, Brian Kevin

Godbee, Timothy Eugene

Goss, Rebecca

Guerra, Edith

Guillen Flores, Reina Abigail

Gulledge, Vincent Eric

Gust, Olivia

Hall, Benny Vernon

Hall, Sara Marie

Hayes, Lacie Amber

Haynes, John Edd

Hilburn, Angela Marlene

Holt, Donna Elizabeth

Hosker, Susan Diane

Hudgins, Jessie Elaine

Hummel, Edgar Merle

Hunter, Amanda Aileen P.

Hyde, John David

Jenkins, Judith Ann

Kesler, Joseph Chad

Kinsey, Ramona Lynn

Lang, Ricky Dell

Lupold, Amanda Lynn

Mangrum Jr, Charles Lee

Manis, Steven Lamar

Mattila, Joshua James

Mauller, Crystal Marie

Mcginty, Elizabeth A.

Millsap, Mandy Fay

Moss, Zachary Hunter

Moyer, Harry Edward

Nale, Patricia Kay

Nicholson, Charles Edward

Nicholson, David Barry

Nudd, Garrett William

Oliver, Tevin Donell

Pack, Zachary Lee

Parada, Jazmin Nahomi

Perry, Ryan Clay

Peters, Kristalyn Faye

Porfirio, Karl Christian

Presock, Michael James

Printup, James Cornelius

Reynolds, Betty Ruth

Rhinehart Jr, Larry Wesley

Rice, Michael Shane

Rierson, Bradley Steven

Ruth, Pamela Dean

Sanchez-Rios, Juan Carlos

Senteno-Pina, Xiomara

Simmons, Dalphine Darsha

Skerritt, Michael James

Sloan, Emily Jewel

Smith, Paul Henry

Stafford, Valerie Leigh

Stone, Patricia Ann

Stouder, April Dawn

Swancy, James Carter

Taber, Shannon Rigsby

Taylor, Donald Dwight

Thompson, Justin Levy

Thornsbury, Preston Alton

Tye, Caroline Elizabeth

Vo, Minh Van

Walker, Kayla Leigh

Walker, Misty Gayle

Ward, Farald Alan

West, Carrie Langston

West, Phillis Diane

White, Ashley Nicole

Whitfield, Sierra Diana

Whitmore, Tammy Gordon

Wiggins Iii, Lester Lee

Williams, Christina Sheree

Wills, Julie Lynn

Wilson Sanchez, Julie Ann

Winters Ii, Amos Nathaniel

Woodard, Joni Lynn

Woody, Robert Clay

Wyatt, Savannah Dawn

Wyatt, Wanda June G.

Young, Joshua Dean

Young, Rhonda Sue

