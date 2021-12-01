The following jurors are requested for criminal trial jury duty on Monday, Dec., 6. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.
♦ All jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to the GEM Theater, 114 N. Wall St.
For information regarding summons numbers, call the Clerk’s office at 706-629-9533 and choose option 1.
Jurors are as follows:
Alexander, Julie Lynn
Allen, Todd William
Amireh, Maria Isabel
Ashford, Linda Sue
Avalos, Armondo
Bailey, Kerry G.
Barger, Michelle Leigh
Barrett, Leland Scott
Baughcum, Anna Michelle
Becerra-Aguilar, Mayra
Bell, Muriel
Bell, Terri Leigh
Boyd-Collins, Billie Ann
Brittain, Mary Lee
Brooks Jr., Charles Thomas
Burdett, Paul Harley
Burks, Henry
Burnett, Susan Bonneville
Byrd, Peggy Samantha
Calderara, Ethan Edward
Campos, Gabriel Vite
Cattanach Ii, Micheal Charles
Childers, Alexis Cheyanne
Childers, Shirley Grayson
Clark, Sandra Gail
Cloud Jr.,Larry Landis
Cook, David Bruce
Crook, Mandey Rose
Davenport, Jennifer Ann
Davenport, Vickie Marie
Dean, Christopher Bradley
Defoor, Jack Patrick
Dillard, Donald Lee
Dillard, Tammy Michelle
Dixon, Crystal La Sondral
Dixon, Mitchell Ray
Dougherty, Tanyan Rene
Edwards, Deanna Elaine
Ellis, Laura Christine
Evans, Porter P.
Ferguson, Justin Wayne
Fowler, Richard Todd
Galmon, Selena Anne
Garfield, Megan Nicole
Gilchrist, Adrianna Jordan
Gilreath, Rebekah Robbins
Golden, Sexton Larmar
Hardin, Mark Russell
Harding, David Franklin
Harrison V., William Henry
Hawkins, Cynthia Lynn
Hayes, Eric Paul
Henson, Naomi Gertrude
Herrin Jr., Herman Elroy
Hindmon, Courtney Ann
Hinson, David Eldridge
Holbert, Jackson Daniel
Holland, Toby Lamar
Holmes, Makayla Cheyenne
Hood, Wendy Renee
Hooley, Sharilyn Rose
Ingle, Myra Broome
Irick, Demaris Shanelle
Johns, Perry Lee
Kale, Rajendra
Kelley, Miranda Elizabeth
Ketcham, Stacey Elizabeth
King, Thomas Regan
Landers, Edward Dale
Laney, Lorene Hunter
Lebron, Maria
Ledbetter, Barbara Lanier
Manis, Katelyn Emily
Markley, Madison Jean
Mashburn, Susanne Olivia
Mcdaniel, Jason Ray
Mckenzie, Dylan Briar
Mckinney, Lisa Marie
Mcmichen, Gregory Howard
Mealor, William Donnie
Medina, Adriana Louise
Morrow, Carlos Thomas
Mullins, Patrick Joseph
Neagle, James Ray
Nesbitt, John Daniel
Nguyen, Hoang Long Trong
Nierling, Morgan Taylor
O'Mahony, Angela Darlene
Ostuw, William Chastain
Owenby, Trevor Jacob
Pace, Ashley Brooke
Pack, Anthony Charles
Palmerin-Palmerin, Ana B.
Parker, Amy Johnson
Parker, Gary Lamar
Parks, Victoria Nicole
Parm, James Thomas
Patel, Nileshkumar M.
Penley, Corey Allen
Peterson, Brittany Nicole
Petru-Gerena, Ioannes
Phillips, Cynthia Lynne
Pina, Julio Cesar
Polly, Christy Michelle
Poteet Crump, Reba Evaline
Potts Jr., Jerry Lee
Preece, Diane Milne
Presley, Iris Loretta
Rawls, Hugh Perry
Ray, Tiffany Michelle
Reyes, Jaileen Yimilex
Roberson, Madison Octavia
Rodriguez, Felisa Dolores
Rodriguez, Jorge Alberto
Ross, Brandon Tyler
Sanchez, Rigoberto Roel
Seguinot Carire, Mildred
Sexton, Jason Kendrick
Sheriff, Gordon David
Sikes, Karrie Lynn
Silva, Elizabeth
Silvers, Jessica Nicole
Skaggs, Sally D.
Smith, Marquita
St Cyr, Donnie Jean
Stanley, Ronnie Gene
Stewart, Macy Lane
Sutton, Laura L.
Taracena, Herson Eliseo
Tidwell, Charles Joseph
Tow, Christopher Jacob
Tracy, Justin Jonathan
Trammell, Caterra Armoni
Vicente-Sontay, Jennifer Fabio
Vickers, Charles E.
Walraven, Jeff William
Wampler, Cody Christopher
Wells, Patricia Louise
Wheat Jr.,Terry Allen
White, Joshua Lee
Williams, Gregory Lee
Williamson Jr., Clayton Edward
Wilson Ii, Johnny Wayne
Wilson, John K.
Worsham, Rebecca Lynn
Wynn, Jalisha Nicole
Young, Bridget T.
Young, Taylor Lauren