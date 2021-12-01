Gavel

The following jurors are requested for criminal trial jury duty on Monday, Dec., 6. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.

♦ All jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to the GEM Theater, 114 N. Wall St.

For information regarding summons numbers, call the Clerk’s office at 706-629-9533 and choose option 1.

Jurors are as follows:

Alexander, Julie Lynn

Allen, Todd William

Amireh, Maria Isabel

Ashford, Linda Sue

Avalos, Armondo

Bailey, Kerry G.

Barger, Michelle Leigh

Barrett, Leland Scott

Baughcum, Anna Michelle

Becerra-Aguilar, Mayra

Bell, Muriel

Bell, Terri Leigh

Boyd-Collins, Billie Ann

Brittain, Mary Lee

Brooks Jr., Charles Thomas

Burdett, Paul Harley

Burks, Henry

Burnett, Susan Bonneville

Byrd, Peggy Samantha

Calderara, Ethan Edward

Campos, Gabriel Vite

Cattanach Ii, Micheal Charles

Childers, Alexis Cheyanne

Childers, Shirley Grayson

Clark, Sandra Gail

Cloud Jr.,Larry Landis

Cook, David Bruce

Crook, Mandey Rose

Davenport, Jennifer Ann

Davenport, Vickie Marie

Dean, Christopher Bradley

Defoor, Jack Patrick

Dillard, Donald Lee

Dillard, Tammy Michelle

Dixon, Crystal La Sondral

Dixon, Mitchell Ray

Dougherty, Tanyan Rene

Edwards, Deanna Elaine

Ellis, Laura Christine

Evans, Porter P.

Ferguson, Justin Wayne

Fowler, Richard Todd

Galmon, Selena Anne

Garfield, Megan Nicole

Gilchrist, Adrianna Jordan

Gilreath, Rebekah Robbins

Golden, Sexton Larmar

Hardin, Mark Russell

Harding, David Franklin

Harrison V., William Henry

Hawkins, Cynthia Lynn

Hayes, Eric Paul

Henson, Naomi Gertrude

Herrin Jr., Herman Elroy

Hindmon, Courtney Ann

Hinson, David Eldridge

Holbert, Jackson Daniel

Holland, Toby Lamar

Holmes, Makayla Cheyenne

Hood, Wendy Renee

Hooley, Sharilyn Rose

Ingle, Myra Broome

Irick, Demaris Shanelle

Johns, Perry Lee

Kale, Rajendra

Kelley, Miranda Elizabeth

Ketcham, Stacey Elizabeth

King, Thomas Regan

Landers, Edward Dale

Laney, Lorene Hunter

Lebron, Maria

Ledbetter, Barbara Lanier

Manis, Katelyn Emily

Markley, Madison Jean

Mashburn, Susanne Olivia

Mcdaniel, Jason Ray

Mckenzie, Dylan Briar

Mckinney, Lisa Marie

Mcmichen, Gregory Howard

Mealor, William Donnie

Medina, Adriana Louise

Morrow, Carlos Thomas

Mullins, Patrick Joseph

Neagle, James Ray

Nesbitt, John Daniel

Nguyen, Hoang Long Trong

Nierling, Morgan Taylor

O'Mahony, Angela Darlene

Ostuw, William Chastain

Owenby, Trevor Jacob

Pace, Ashley Brooke

Pack, Anthony Charles

Palmerin-Palmerin, Ana B.

Parker, Amy Johnson

Parker, Gary Lamar

Parks, Victoria Nicole

Parm, James Thomas

Patel, Nileshkumar M.

Penley, Corey Allen

Peterson, Brittany Nicole

Petru-Gerena, Ioannes

Phillips, Cynthia Lynne

Pina, Julio Cesar

Polly, Christy Michelle

Poteet Crump, Reba Evaline

Potts Jr., Jerry Lee

Preece, Diane Milne

Presley, Iris Loretta

Rawls, Hugh Perry

Ray, Tiffany Michelle

Reyes, Jaileen Yimilex

Roberson, Madison Octavia

Rodriguez, Felisa Dolores

Rodriguez, Jorge Alberto

Ross, Brandon Tyler

Sanchez, Rigoberto Roel

Seguinot Carire, Mildred

Sexton, Jason Kendrick

Sheriff, Gordon David

Sikes, Karrie Lynn

Silva, Elizabeth

Silvers, Jessica Nicole

Skaggs, Sally D.

Smith, Marquita

St Cyr, Donnie Jean

Stanley, Ronnie Gene

Stewart, Macy Lane

Sutton, Laura L.

Taracena, Herson Eliseo

Tidwell, Charles Joseph

Tow, Christopher Jacob

Tracy, Justin Jonathan

Trammell, Caterra Armoni

Vicente-Sontay, Jennifer Fabio

Vickers, Charles E.

Walraven, Jeff William

Wampler, Cody Christopher

Wells, Patricia Louise

Wheat Jr.,Terry Allen

White, Joshua Lee

Williams, Gregory Lee

Williamson Jr., Clayton Edward

Wilson Ii, Johnny Wayne

Wilson, John K.

Worsham, Rebecca Lynn

Wynn, Jalisha Nicole

Young, Bridget T.

Young, Taylor Lauren

