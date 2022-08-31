Joint Comprehensive Plan process begins

NWGA Regional Commission Director of Regional Planning Julianne Meadows gives a Joint Comprehensive Plan update.

 Blake Silvers

The process to form the upcoming Joint Comprehensive Plan began this week with a public meeting at the Gordon County Judicial Building. 

NWGA Regional Commission Director of Regional Planning Julianne Meadows and Gordon County Administrator Jim Ledbetter spoke to local government, non-profit and civic organization leaders, as well as members of the public during a meeting Tuesday. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In