Joint Comprehensive Plan process begins

The process to form the upcoming Joint Comprehensive Plan began this week with a public meeting at the Gordon County Judicial Building.
NWGA Regional Commission Director of Regional Planning Julianne Meadows and Gordon County Administrator Jim Ledbetter spoke to local government, non-profit and civic organization leaders, as well as members of the public during a meeting Tuesday.
Municipalities around Gordon County will work together to develop the latest Joint Comprehensive Plan, and the public is encouraged to participate throughout the process. Local officials from the governments of Gordon County, Calhoun, Fairmount, Plainville, Ranger and Resaca will continue to welcome input to help set local planning requirements per the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
"The comprehensive plan is very important to turn to in future growth and development in terms of meeting state requirements, which is objective one for each of our communities, but also in terms of receiving and putting into the plan community input, leadership input from each of the communities, and then giving each community a chance to look at it internally as well so that it reflects those specific needs and projects that you know are coming up in the next five -- and even 10 years -- looking up into the future," Meadows said.
Plan approval by June 30 of next year will allow local government bodies to extend their respective Qualified Local Government status and eligibility for loans from the state, as well as various grants and permits, as required by Georgia Planning Act of 1989, and the 2018 Local Planning Requirements of the GDCA.
"It's becoming really important now," Ledbetter said. "Our future land development maps, and our goals that we look to complete over the next few years are very important, so we take this very seriously."
The latest five-year update, once prepared, will be submitted for public review in spring of 2023 and will also be reviewed by the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
"This plan gives you a chance to identify both what's working well, and what is needed now and in the future," Meadows said.
The next meeting is scheduled to take place Thursday, Sept. 15, at 4 p.m., in the Gordon County Judicial Building Assembly Room, 101 S. Piedmont St., with another in the same location on Thursday, Oct. 20, also at 4 p.m. Those stakeholder meetings are also open to the public.
Along with public participation, the meetings will also be an opportunity for officials to explain the process for the plan. Also, local governments will begin the process of appointing a Stakeholder Committee to assist in the plan development process.
"There will also be an open house, or public-type meeting a little bit later on when we've got some of that input in a form where it can be presented to the community, so please be watching for those," Meadows said. "There will be plenty of opportunity for public input throughout this process."