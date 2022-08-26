Local municipalities around Gordon County are preparing to develop the latest Joint Comprehensive Plan, and the public is encouraged to participate.
Set for Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 4 p.m., a public hearing is scheduled for local officials from Gordon County, Calhoun, Fairmount, Plainville, Ranger and Resaca to hear input to help set local planning requirements per the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
The meeting is scheduled to take place in the Gordon County Judicial Building Assembly Room, 101 S. Piedmont St.
The latest five-year update, once prepared, will be submitted for public review in spring of 2023 and will also be reviewed by the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
“The Comprehensive Plan is becoming more relevant as we continue to grow as a community, and the planning process gives an opportunity to look at housing issues, transportation plans, and other issues of community interest,” Gordon County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said as part of an Administrator’s Report earlier this month.
Along with public participation, Tuesday’s meeting will also be an opportunity for officials to explain the process for the plan. Also, local governments will begin the process of appointing a Stakeholder Committee to assist in the plan development process.
“Broad citizen participation in the update is desirable and recommended,” Calhoun Mayor Jimmy Palmer said during the city’s Monday night council meeting.
Plan approval by June 30 of next year will allow local government bodies to extend their respective Qualified Local Government status and eligibility for loans from the state, as well as various grants and permits, as required by Georgia Planning Act of 1989, and the 2018 Local Planning Requirements of the GDCA.