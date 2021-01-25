ATLANTA – The Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments named State Representative Rick Jasperse (R-Jasper) as the Chairman of the House Transportation Committee.
Rep. Jasperse will also serve as Secretary of the Rules Committee, as well as a member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Higher Education, Health & Human Services, Higher Education, Human Relations & Aging, Public Safety & Homeland Security, Regulated Industries, Special Rules, Agriculture & Consumer Affairs, and Education committees.
“Being selected to be the Chairman of the House Transportation Committee is a great honor and responsibility,” said Chairman Jasperse. “I have always worked to be on House committees that deal with issues that have a direct impact on our community, and transportation affects all of us. The movement of manufacturing, raw materials, agricultural products and our families to and from our jobs safely across our state is the backbone of our strong economy. I look forward to investing my time in the House Transportation Committee to improve transportation not only for our region, but also for our state.”
The House Transportation Committee handles legislation dealing with Georgia’s Department of Transportation and their operations. It also considers legislation regarding Georgia’s roads, infrastructure and freight and logistics industry.
The House Committee on Assignments, chaired by House Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge), is charged with making all House committee assignments for the members of the Georgia House of Representatives.
Representative Rick Jasperse represents the citizens of District 11, which includes Pickens County and portions of Gordon and Murray counties. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2010.
