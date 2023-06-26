James Franklin Carver MUG

Coroner James Franklin Carver

James Franklin Carver, who served as Gordon County Coroner since 1976, passed away on Monday at the age of 74.

During his almost five decades of service, Carver served in numerous roles in the Georgia Coroner's Association, including implementing the Georgia Coroner Training Council Board.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In