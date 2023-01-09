A local legend passed away over the weekend, but her legacy lives on.
Legendary local athlete, educator, coach, and community leader Freda Hunt Glass died at her home. She was 75.
"The Gordon County Schools community has suffered an irreplaceable loss," the system said in a release. "It is with great sadness that we deeply mourn the passing of Freda Hunt Glass."
On the basketball court at Red Bud High School in the early 1960s, (then) Hunt made quite a name for herself, eventually leading the Cardinals to a Class-C state championship in 1965.
As a high school payers Hunt once broke the single-game scoring record with 86 points versus Gilmer County in a 92-25 win that also continued a 30-game win streak by the Cardinals who went 73-2 that season as state runners up.
In Hunt's senior state title season she would score 1,146 points (averaging 40-plus points-per-game for her career), and would be named State Championship Game MVP as well as a member of the Georgia All-Tournament Team.
Born Nov. 24, 1947, Hunt was the daughter of the late Lee Hunt and Julio Lou Moss Hunt.
After graduating from Red Bud as Valedictorian, Hunt attended Berry College as a Dana Scholar, graduating Magna Cum Laude, before earning a master's degree in education from the University of Georgia and a specialist degree from Georgia State University.
Hunt returned to Red Bud after college where she taught for 18 years and coached girls' basketball for a decade before the high school closed in the early 90s, leading to her moving to Gordon Central until her retirement in 1999.
For her basketball accomplishments, Glass was inducted into the Calhoun-Gordon County Sports Hall of Fame in 2015, the organization's inaugural class. In 2019, members of the 1965 Cardinals team reunited at the annual CGCS Hall of Fame banquet to receive Coach Jerry Smith Commitment to Excellence Team Award, and in January 2021, the old Red Bud gym was named Freda Hunt Gymnasium in her honor.
Besides basketball, Hunt also enjoyed softball, golf and tennis, and was an active member of the local Retired Educator's Association as well as in her church. She also served Habitat for Humanity as well as other mission work causes.
Funeral services for Glass were held at Freda Hunt Gymnasium on Sunday, with burial at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Elvin Glass, her brother Rev. Michael Hunt and his wife Janice, and a sister, Delilah Baxter and her husband Brock. Freda loved her family especially her many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Freda may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105), The Gideon’s International (P.O. Box 1254, Calhoun, GA 30703) or the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.
You may leave the family online condolences at thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com online.