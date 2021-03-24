Today’s print edition of the Calhoun Times includes our annual Heritage section, a collection of six sections focused on various areas of the Calhoun-Gordon County landscape: healthcare, industry, business, community, religion and education.
In these sections today, readers will find in-depth reporting that looks back on what was a challenging year, to say the least, while also looking ahead at what’s to come.
“When I took this job in January, I knew my first major undertaking would be making sure our Heritage edition maintained the quality of coverage we’ve had in the past,” Managing Editor Blake Silvers said. “Our newsroom staff, sales team, creative department, and print and mailroom personnel all go the extra mile to make these special sections happen. It’s a team effort, and I hope the community benefits from our coverage.”
The healthcare section for 2021 looks back on the year of working through the struggles of COVID-19, and looks optimistically ahead at some of the new services and technological advancements being offered in the area, as well as new facilities recently opened and others in the works that will benefit area residents.
Spotlighted in the industry section is the building boom around Calhoun and Gordon County, especially in the Union Grove Road and Highway 41 area. Also included is a profile of longtime area businesswoman Carol Nance who founded Nance Industries in the early 1970s.
In the business section, the Tom B. David Airport is profiled in detail in a conversation with manager Dwight Albritton, and Nathan Serritt of Calhoun Farm Supply looks back on his family’s 50 years in business. Readers will also find a Q&A with Gordon County Chamber of Commerce President Kathy Johnson.
This year’s community section focuses heavily on looking back on a year of operating during a pandemic though a Q&A with Gordon County Administrator Jim Ledbetter and Calhoun City Administrator Paul Worley, as well as conversations with Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle and Gordon County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Robert Paris. Ledbetter and Worley, in a separate piece, also look ahead as current building projects progress. Also in the section is a look back at how members of the community helped come together to tackle COVID related needs of others.
Readers will find in the Religion section a wide range of topics from a Q&A with spiritual support staff at AdventHealth Gordon who discuss the struggles of the last 12 months, to profiling organizations committed to helping others in the community.
Finally, the education section features a Q&A with our city and county school superintendents, and a conversation with folks within those school systems who help at-risk students overcome homelessness while staying committed to their education. Also included is nostalgic look back by our editor at his time as a student at Eastside Elementary School which is currently being replaced by a new facility. Readers will also learn about how the folks at the George Chambers Resource Center have been working through the pandemic in serving the developmentally disabled.
The 68-page Heritage edition is included in Wednesday’s print version of the Calhoun Times, and the content is available online at CalhounTimes.com.