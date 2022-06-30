Several events this weekend will give locals a chance to celebrate America's Independence, even though the July 4th falls on a Monday this year.
Beginning early Saturday morning, Fairmount will kick off the weekend's patriotic events as the city hosts its annual Independence Day celebration on the square downtown, Saturday, July 2.
Running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the day will include a flag raising, activities for kids to include a petting zoo, water slide and face painting. Food and arts and crafts vendors will be on site as well. Call Jeff Lacey for more information at 770-548-0947.
Also on Saturday, the Harris Arts Center will host its first Community Band Concert Saturday, July 2, at 7 p.m., at Calhoun City Park downtown. The show is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs for seating.
Capping off the weekend will be the annual Star Spangled Celebration on Sunday, July 3, from 5 to 10 p.m., at the Cherokee Capital Fairgrounds, 1060 Liberty Road off Highway 53.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. with concerts and other activities set to begin at 6 p.m., with a laser and fireworks show beginning after dark. Admission is free.
The Mohawk Stage will feature music from Tommy Ray Gurley at 6:15 p.m. and again at 7:45 p.m. Also on the Mohawk Stage will be Scott Thompson, a country artist from nearby Rome. Thompson and his band will play at 7 p.m. and again at 8:30 p.m.
Center Stage will feature Southern gospel tunes from Stan Shuman at 7 p.m., while Mike Frisbee will perform magic shows on the Midway Stage.
There will be food available with vendors on site as well.
Three parking lots will be open beginning at 4:30 p.m. with the best view of the fireworks and laser show inside the fairgrounds.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of illness are asked to be considerate and stay home. Coolers are welcome, but subject to inspection at entry points as the venue remains alcohol free and family focused according to organizers.
Other
Also on Saturday, Adairsville's Manning Mill Park will host "Adairsville Celebrates America" from 5 to 9:30 p.m.
The free event will feature music from the 116th Army Band and Sons of Vinyl, food, arts and crafts, inflatables, as well as a fireworks show. No golf carts or coolers are permitted. Visit adairsvillega.net/community/events/ for more information.
On Monday, July 4, Rome’s 2022 Patriotic Party takes place at Ridge Ferry Park, 363 Riverside Parkway.
The park opens to the public at noon. Food vendors will begin serving near the Coca-Cola Stage at noon with the live music acts taking the stage beginning at 7 p.m. Local band KneckDown is set to perform.
The fireworks are scheduled to be shot at approximately 9:50 p.m. from the top of Jackson Hill. Zambelli Fireworks is once again shooting off the display that will feature more than 1,500 fireworks of all types, colors and sizes.
Rome Radio Partners will be broadcasting a simulcast featuring patriotic music to go along with the fireworks display. Entrance to the event is free, but there is a $5 parking fee.
Guests are reminded that there are some limitations for Ridge Ferry Park, including no large coolers, no pets, no drones, no sparklers and no fires.
The 38th Annual Cave Spring July 4 Parade will be held on Monday, July 4 at 9 a.m. Spectators are welcome to watch the parade downtown on the Square.
Participants on floats, any wheeled vehicles or horses are asked to line up on Perry Farm Road starting at 8:15 a.m. All walking participants should gather at Cave Spring Outdoor Equipment at 23 Alabama Street.
The public is invited to enjoy the family-friendly, old-fashioned celebration of America. Following the parade, a wide variety of homemade ice cream will be sold for $2 a cup by Cave Spring United Methodist Church.
The Rome Braves game on July 4 will also feature a post-game fireworks show. The game starts at 7 p.m. against the Asheville Tourists.