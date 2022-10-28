093020_MNS_Evening_002 Vince Dooley Barbara Dooley

From left, Vince and Barbara Dooley.

 Special – Stuart Hasson Studios

ATLANTA - Former University of Georgia football coach and athletics director Vince Dooley died Friday, Oct. 28, just a day before the annual renewal of the Georgia-Florida football rivalry.

Dooley, 90, passed away peacefully at his home with his wife and their four children present, the university announced in an official statement.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

