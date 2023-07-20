Gordon County Commission recognizes Mike Satterfield

Retiring Fleet Management Director Mike Satterfield is recognized by the Gordon County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night. 

 Blake Silvers

Longtime county employee Mike Satterfield received plenty of well wishes this week as he was recognized for his service with retirement on the horizon. 

With 23 years of service with the Gordon County Fire Department, and another 21 with Gordon County Fleet Management, Satterfield has finally decided that it's time to hang up the wrenches. 

