Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King (left) speaks at a recent Calhoun Rotary Club lunch meeting at Velo Vineyard.

Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King was in town recently to speak to members of the Calhoun Rotary Club.

King, who retired in February after 41 years of military service at the rank of Major General, is no stranger to Gordon County, having started his military service in the 1/108th Armor Georgia National Guard unit once headquartered in Calhoun.

