'I can't tell you how thankful I am': City honors Vickery ahead of retirement

The City of Calhoun hosted a lunch this week honoring Utilities Administrator Larry Vickery ahead of his retirement.
"I can't tell you how thankful I am," Vickery told a crowd of colleagues, friends, family and local officials gathered at the Depot Wednesday morning. "It wasn't possible without all of y'all. There are so many capable, competent people with the City of Calhoun that we can't tell the public enough about."
Vickery, who has served the city for 31 years, will officially retire on Jan. 2.
"We get to serve in the community we live in," Vickery said. "That's a real plus."
Mayor Jimmy Palmer told the crowd how big of a role utilities plays in local economic development, and how important Vickery has been so many recent projects being attracted to Calhoun.
"When an industrial project comes to town, one of the first things they want to talk about is utilities," Palmer said. "Larry was the face of that quite often."
Beginning his career in public utilities business in the 1970s as a teenager, Vickery made his way to Calhoun in the early 90s. Currently Vickery is Vice Chair of the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia Board of Directors, and will soon chair that body. He has also served the Calhoun-Gordon County Industrial Development Authority, as well as the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.
"He's worn many hats," Palmer said.
Palmer said he not only considers Vickery a valuable colleague, but also a friend.
"I just want to thank him for the job that he's done, and I thank him just as much for his friendship over the years," Palmer said. "I go over and we talk business for five minutes and then we talk about family and different things."
Vickery's replacement upon his retirement is set to be current Assistant Utilities Administrator Kyle Ellis, a position Ellis has held since receiving unanimous approval of the City Council following Vickery's request in August of 2021.