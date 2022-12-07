'I can't tell you how thankful I am': City honors Vickery ahead of retirement

The City of Calhoun hosted a lunch this week honoring Utilities Administrator Larry Vickery ahead of his retirement.

"I can't tell you how thankful I am," Vickery told a crowd of colleagues, friends, family and local officials gathered at the Depot Wednesday morning. "It wasn't possible without all of y'all. There are so many capable, competent people with the City of Calhoun that we can't tell the public enough about."

