Sonny Perdue

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue at Kennesaw State University.

 Chart Riggall

State Senate Finance Committee Chair Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, fired back after University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue bemoaned another round of cuts to the system’s budget.

Perdue pushed back Thursday on a $66 million cut to the system’s fiscal 2024 budget the General Assembly approved on the last day of this year’s legislative session.

John Bailey, the executive editor of the Rome News-Tribune, and Dave Williams, bureau chief of Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In