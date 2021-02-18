Hospital upgrades to new robotic-assisted surgery system

To further advance the whole-person care offered at AdventHealth Gordon, the hospital recently upgraded its current robotic surgery system to the da Vinci Xi robotic-assisted surgery system.
AdventHealth Gordon began offering robotic-assisted surgery in 2015, but with the upgrade of the new da Vinci Xi, the hospital remains at the forefront of continuing to offer the leading surgical technology throughout the region.
“With this new system, we are providing our patients and our community with the most advanced technology in robotic surgery,” said Hak Lee, MD, director of robotic surgery and the region’s only fellowship-trained urological oncologist. “It can be used for a larger number of surgeries in the areas of gynecology, urology, colorectal and general surgery, making AdventHealth Gordon one of the largest multispecialty robotic surgical centers in Northwest Georgia.”
The da Vinci Xi has advanced instrumentation, vision and features such as integrated table motion. The system is versatile and flexible with setup automation which promotes operating room efficiency. It also provides multi-quadrant access and is used for a variety of complex procedures.
“The purchase of the da Vinci Xi robotic-assisted surgery system is a significant investment in our community,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon. “It helps us continue to provide the highest quality of care and the best possible outcomes for our patients.”
“The da Vinci Xi System was designed with the goal of further advancing the technology used in minimally invasive surgery,” said Dr. Lee. “It provides the surgeon different varieties of instrumentation and energy levels. The system’s immersive 3D-HD vision system provides surgeons with a highly magnified view better than our previous system.”
AdventHealth Gordon also acquired the TruSystem OR table to interactively work with the da Vinci Xi robotic-assisted surgery system. It provides integrated table motion during surgery and connects wirelessly to the da Vinci Xi. Patients can be dynamically positioned while the surgeon operates which allows for optimal exposure and access to target anatomy.
Benefits of the da Vinci Xi robotic-assisted surgery system:
There are many advantages to robotic-assisted surgery using the da Vinci Xi when compared to laparoscopy or open surgery. Here are just a few:
- Faster recovery
- Less blood loss and fewer blood transfusions
- Less pain and reduced use of pain medication
- Lower risk of infections and complications
- Quicker return to normal daily routines
- Reduced scarring
- Shorter hospital stay
“The da Vinci Xi system allows us to operate with enhanced vision, precision and control,” said Dr. Lee. “Our goal is to provide our patients with excellent outcomes, so they can recover sooner, with less postoperative pain and reduced hospital stay. Our investment in this world-class technology enhances the care we provide to our community and allows our patients to return more quickly to their day-to day lives.”