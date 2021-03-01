The final date to file for exemptions, April 1st, is fast approaching.
If you are a homeowner and live in your home, please visit the Tax Commissioner Office and file for your exemptions before April 1, 2021 for the exemptions to be applied on your 2021 Tax Bill.
Gordon County offers a regular homestead to all homeowners, living in the home with no age or income requirements. Other homestead exemptions exist for:
- 100% service-connected disabled veterans
- Surviving spouses of police or firefighters killed in the line of duty
- Surviving spouses of members of the armed forces killed in action
- Four different age-based (65 & 70) homestead exemptions pertaining to school tax.
In addition to the above exemptions other homesteads exist.
Please call or come by for more information and to determine if you are eligible for these exemptions. The Tax Commissioner’s contact number is 706-629-9242.