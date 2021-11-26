As the state and local economies work to recover from the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment rates continue to trend downward into historic territory.
For October, Georgia recorded an all-time low rate of 3.1%, down from 3.3% from a month ago, and down from a whopping 5.9% from the same time in 2020, according to the Department of Labor.
“We have seen continuous job growth this year as we have gained back 90% of the jobs lost during the pandemic,” State Labor Commissioner Butler said in a release. “The continual increase in employment opportunity, particularly in those areas hardest hit by the pandemic, reinforces the critical need for encouraging available Georgians back into the workforce.”
Locally, Gordon County continues to beat even historically low state numbers, currently showing an unemployment rate of only 2.0% for September — the latest county numbers available. That rate is down from 2.5% in August and 4.5% in September of 2020.
Meanwhile, surrounding Northwest Georgia counties also posted favorable rates for September including Murray (2.8%), Whitfield (2.5%), Floyd (2.4%), Bartow (2.2%), and Gilmer (2.0%). Outperforming Gordon slightly were nearby Walker (1.9%), Pickens (1.8%), and Cherokee (1.7%).
At the national level, the October 2021 unemployment rate was down slightly from 4.8% to 4.6%, while the number of Georgia jobs went up by 21,000 over the month, totaling 4,605,600 — up 4.5% for the year.
“The GDOL is working to ensure that every Georgian who wants a job can find a job,” Butler said. “Our Business Services Unit is helping the state’s employers find employees that meet their business needs, and we are scheduling in-person appointments across the state in our career centers to make sure jobseekers have the support they need to successfully find employment.”
Only eight counties in Georgia posted a 4.0% unemployment rate or higher, while 34 counties came in at 3.0-3.9%. Gordon was among the 91 counties to make the 2.0-2.9% mark. Only 26 of the state’s counties boasted a rate below 2.0%.
Since May, job growth has increased by 117,400, according to state numbers, while October’s growth marks only the fifth time since 1990 that over the month job growth for October was more than 20,000 (2020, 2017, 2004, 1993).
Statewide, the top post-pandemic recovery was seen in the sectors of administrative and support services, transportation and warehousing, as well as retail trade. Meanwhile, accommodation and food services, local government, as well as religious, grants, civic, and professional services continue to struggle filling vacancies.
Visit Georgia LaborMarket Explorer at explorer.gdol.ga.gov to view a comprehensive report for more information on Georgia’s state unemployment information.