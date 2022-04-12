Helicopter crashes off of Highway 53 From staff reports Apr 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emergency crews respond to the site of a helicopter crash in the parking lot of Aaron's Rent to Own, 301 Highway 53 Tuesday evening. Sawyer Springfield Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Emergency crews responded to the site of a helicopter crash in the parking lot of Aaron's Rent to Own, 301 Highway 53, Tuesday evening.According to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle:The pilot had landed in a field off a small road between Aaron's and El Nopal Restaurant. The aircraft was affected by wind on takeoff and, per the pilot, that caused the rotors to hit a power line.The helicopter's blades subsequently hit the building, and the helicopter came to rest on its side.There were four people on board: the pilot, another adult, and two children. The pilot was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All other passengers were unscathed. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Late night chase ends in armed standoff County BOE okays pay supplement for most employees Arrest records from the April 6, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Calhoun Health Center evacuated due to fire hazard Gordon Record, April 9, 2022 Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.