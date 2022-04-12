Helicopter crashes off of Highway 53

Emergency crews respond to the site of a helicopter crash in the parking lot of Aaron's Rent to Own, 301 Highway 53 Tuesday evening. 

 Sawyer Springfield

Emergency crews responded to the site of a helicopter crash in the parking lot of Aaron's Rent to Own, 301 Highway 53, Tuesday evening.

According to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle:

The pilot had landed in a field off a small road between Aaron's and El Nopal Restaurant. The aircraft was affected by wind on takeoff and, per the pilot, that caused the rotors to hit a power line.

The helicopter's blades subsequently hit the building, and the helicopter came to rest on its side.

There were four people on board: the pilot, another adult, and two children. The pilot was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All other passengers were unscathed.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription