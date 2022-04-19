Georgia Department of Public Health is looking to change how often it reports COVID cases.
Per an April 13 press release, GDPH will be moving from daily to weekly data reporting. Cases and vaccination updates will go live every Wednesday beginning April 20. Future COVID updates will, as such, move to Saturday’s paper. The last daily update was April 15.
Through April 15, Gordon County saw three new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 1,804 new cases and 84 deaths were reported.
According to GDPH, weekly reporting gives a more complete picture than day to day changes. It also allows for more focus on hospital status and vaccination rates, considering the high amount of at-home tests that go unreported.
“We believe weekly COVID reporting will continue to support a sustainable response in Georgia while informing decision-making around transmission and infection rates,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “DPH epidemiologists and the data team have worked tirelessly for more than two years to provide this information to the public. We are extremely grateful for their work and dedication.”
Additionally, the CDC has issues new guidance that only positive and negative PCR and positive antigen tests are required to be reported. Facilities do not need to report negative antigen or rapid tests, or any results from antibody testing. Home tests will also not be reportable.
With those reporting changes, DPH has removed the PCR/Molecular Reported Today, Total Antigen, and Total Antibody (Serology) columns from its testing table and from downloadable reports.
Gordon County’s Community Level, per the CDC, has not changed since last week. The county is in the Low category, meaning that individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Around 95.6% of the country remains at a Low Community Level.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call (888) 457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order four free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.