On October 7, celebrate autumn with a hard cider tasting at the Chief Vann House Historic Site hosted by Reece’s Cider Co., an exclusive tour of the Chief Vann House, a demonstration of cider pressing by site staff, and a guest lecture on the restoration of heritage apples from researchers spearheading the work, followed by a brief Q&A.

Keynote speakers are UGA’s Stephen Mihm, Professor of History and Head of History Department and Joshua Fuder from the College of Agricultural & Natural Resources. Call 706-695-2598 to ask questions or pre-register for this program.

