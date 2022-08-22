On October 7, celebrate autumn with a hard cider tasting at the Chief Vann House Historic Site hosted by Reece’s Cider Co., an exclusive tour of the Chief Vann House, a demonstration of cider pressing by site staff, and a guest lecture on the restoration of heritage apples from researchers spearheading the work, followed by a brief Q&A.
Keynote speakers are UGA’s Stephen Mihm, Professor of History and Head of History Department and Joshua Fuder from the College of Agricultural & Natural Resources. Call 706-695-2598 to ask questions or pre-register for this program.
Chief James Vann’s “House on Diamond Hill” was the showpiece of his 800-acre plantation here in the Upper District of the original Cherokee Nation. Among their many assets, the Vann’s owned hundreds of apple and peach trees. Most likely for the crafting of hard cider, a staple of homestead living. Sadly, it will probably never be known exactly what apples the Vann’s grew, or even if those apples are still in existence today. When Prohibition swept through America in the 1920s and 30s, cider apples were the first hit by anti-alcohol rhetoric, resulting in the extinction of many apple species.
Today research facilities, individuals, and universities from all over the world are stepping in to restore and preserve heritage cider apples. Stephen Mihm and Josh Fuder will speak of the history of apples and their preservation work at the Georgia Mountain Research Center in Blairsville, GA. The cider tasting, hosted by Reece’s Cider Co., will bring you a selection of hard ciders pressed from their own apples at B.J. Reece’s Apple House and Orchard in Ellijay.
This event is for adults aged 21+; state issued identification will be checked at the door. Reservations must be made by Sunday, October 2nd. Reservations can be made by calling the Vann House Museum at 706-695-2598; payment will be accepted over the phone. Reservations can also be made in person at the Vann House Site. There is no rain date for this event, it will be held rain or shine.