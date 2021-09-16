Guard members volunteer at hospital for COVID relief

Only days after Gordon County employees were approved to aid with COVID-related relief duties at AdventHealth Gordon, the hospital got even more this week.
Members of the Georgia National Guard have volunteered to assist the facilities in both Gordon and Murray counties during a time when all area hospitals have been well over capacity during the most recent pandemic surge.
"We are incredibly grateful for our National Guard volunteers,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray. “Their support means so much to our team. We can’t thank them enough for their help during this time.”
Guard members will assist hospital staff in non-clinical roles under the direction of hospital medical personnel and support staff.
According to hospital officials, the responsibilities and duties of the National Guard members will include tasks such as answering phone calls in different departments, answering call lights for nursing units, moving equipment, stocking supplies, transport of stable patients, delivering blankets, food and water and other duties.
During a time when the hospital is dealing with procedures and best practices that can change frequently, guard members will also be helping with screening patients and visitors under current COVID-19 screening guidelines, communicating visitor restrictions, and directing visitors to their destination.
Guard members may also be utilized to assist with the hospital's security needs.
Just last week, the Gordon County Board of Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding between the county and the hospital to allow its personnel to assist where needed when not on duty.
Participation by county employees in hospital COVID relief is also voluntary and they will work only within their level of certification to perform any tasks asked of them at the hospital, according to county officials.