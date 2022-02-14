It was a packed house at the Depot for Thursday’s GOP meeting.
Every seat in the meeting room was filled, leaving supporters to spill out onto the floor and into the hallway. Though there was a bit of business to be handled and several candidates announcing their intention to run in state races, the real stars of the show were gubernatorial candidate Dr. Kandiss Taylor and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-14).
Taylor seeks to unseat incumbent Governor Brian Kemp by beating him in the primaries and kicking the Democratic challenger to the curb.
“We will have our first female governor,” Taylor had previously tweeted. “A true Georgian who represents the people, morality, the nuclear family, and protects the Constitution at all cost.”
Were Taylor to win her party’s nomination, she would face off against Stacey Abrams, who lost by less than two percent to Kemp in 2018. After Georgia narrowly flipped blue to favor Biden in the 2020 presidential election, it’s shaping up to be an interesting race.
Taylor is looking to appeal to 14th district voters with a tenet featured broadly on her website - Jesus, guns, and babies. Also featuring prominently was the idea of integrity in government.
“No compromise, not one time,” said Taylor. “No backroom deals, no money.”
It’s a platform that fellow speaker, Congresswoman Greene, also follows. Proudly boasting that she has taken no money from PACs, Greene has won solely off the backs of small-dollar donors.
“We want the Republican Party to reflect our base,” Greene said. “Not the high-dollar donors. We’ve had enough of that; that is where the Republican Party has been.”
Her platform has shifted little since her election, with a focus on fostering a new generation of Republicans, departing from Bush-era politics and focusing on the post-Trump era.
“We need to be the Republican Party who represents the worker and not the union bosses,” said Greene “We need to be the Republican Party that says ‘no’ to the Communist teachers’ unions, and cares about the students and their education - and traditional education, teaching them real history and math and English.”
She wound through several hot-button issues, from abortion to vaccines to masks. The pandemic featured heavily as Greene spoke to an entirely-unmasked group.
“We need to be the party that says never mask children again,” Greene said.
Greene also yet again expressed disdain for vaccine mandates, on which she has been vocal since the beginning. Greene had previously compared vaccine mandates to the Holocaust. Thursday, she put her foot down on the matter once again.
“We need to be the party that’s willing to say if some people want a vaccine, fine, they can have it,” said Greene, “but never, ever will it be forced on anyone - on our military, and especially our unvaccinated healthcare workers who saved lives and worked on the frontlines.”
There were numerous standing ovations and excited exclamations throughout the speech. Greene, flanked by security, also shook hands after her speech wound down, greeting constituents who crowded to meet her.
The speeches both served as a reminder from both women to their constituents to vote - a Jan. 26 poll by Quinnipiac University Poll shows Taylor trailing Kemp four percent to forty-three. Her unwavering stances and a push from Congresswoman Greene may boost her, but it’s unclear how much.
Greene also faces challengers starting at the May primaries, where other Republicans will be vying to topple Greene from her position. The deciding power on both primaries and the general election are in voters’ hands.
“Whose power? Our power,” Taylor said.