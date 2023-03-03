It has been a loud and long month for Marjorie Taylor Greene.
It started Feb. 7 with the Northwest Georgia congresswoman -- sporting a white outfit to replicate a weather balloon -- screaming "liar" at President Biden during the State of the Union address.
Less than two weeks later, she advocated a "national divorce" between the red states and blue states in a bid to "shrink the federal government."
Earlier this week, at the Republican-led House Election Integrity Caucus, she pelted Gabriel Starling, chief operating officer of Georgia's Secretary of State's office, with disproven election fraud claims from 2020, including "Trump won Georgia."
On Friday, speaking before the Conservative Political Action Conference at the National Harbor in Maryland, she focused on children, specifically "gender-affirming" surgery and the pending introduction of her "Protect Children's Innocence Act."
In a speech lasting under 20 minutes amid a talk-show setting, Greene repeated cited bids to alter "children" too young to understand what she called permanent changes to their bodies. She targeted those allegedly "mutilating genitals" of teens too young to vote or drive.
She thanked CPAC for already endorsing the bill she plans to introduce next week. If passed, it would make such surgery a felony, she says.
Also Friday, she repeatedly referenced Ukraine, including her wanting to tell its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "to keep your hands off our sons and daughters because they're not dying over there."
U.S. troops are not engaged in Ukraine's year-long battle against invading Russian forces.
The partisan crowd repeated cheered each of Greene's talking points. CPAC also is scheduled to draw Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley and members of the Trump family. The four-day meeting ends Saturday.