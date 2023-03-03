greenecpac

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., spoke before the conservatives attending CPAC Friday at the National Harbor in Maryland.

 Courtesy C-Span

It has been a loud and long month for Marjorie Taylor Greene. 

It started Feb. 7 with the Northwest Georgia congresswoman -- sporting a white outfit to replicate a weather balloon -- screaming "liar" at President Biden during the State of the Union address.

0
0
0
0
2

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In