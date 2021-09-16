Gavel

The following jurors are requested for Grand Jury duty on Wednesday, Sept. 22. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.

♦ Jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to the main courtroom in the Gordon County Courthouse, 100 S. Wall St. 

For information regarding summons numbers, call the Clerk’s office at 706-629-9533 and choose option 1.

Jurors are as follows:

Abernathy, Brian Douglas

Austin, Stephen Jackie

Azar, Lindsey Ralston

Banks, Brandon Wade

Barber, Elizabeth Allyson

Bell, Delaney Rebecca

Bennett, Mary Ellen

Black Jr., Steve Porter

Blackburn, David Eugene

Blalock, Cynthia D.

Bohannon, Walter Trent

Bonham, Betty Darlene

Bradley, Donna Lynn

Brockington, Deborah Bissi

Brown, Daisy Carpenter

Bunch, Mary Lou

Callaway, Samantha Rose

Cantrell, Heath Alan

Chamlee, Gary Warren

Champion, Gerrette Nathan

Childers, Ethan Andrew

Cleary, Erica Brianne

Cook, Robert Henry

Craig, Gavin Kane

Cunningham, Donna Elaine

Davila, Henrry G.

Davis, Vicki J.

Dendy, Diana Charlene

Dixon, Shelby Dawn

Dorado, Marisela

Dutton, Randall Kelvin

Easley, Trevor Lee

Elliott, Patty Jean

Erwin, Wilma J.

Feist, David Wayne

Frank, Morgan Ashley

Fuquea, Randall Jarod

Gaines, Taj Alexander

Gallman, William Mitchell

Gerrin, Andrew Brian

Gilfoil, William Alfred

Gladden, Jearelle Antoinette

Goswick, Kera J.

Gowan, Leah Coker

Gracia, Cesar Ramon

Gresham, Robert Emery

Groomes, Leisha Faye

Hamby, David Aaron

Harbin, Christopher Daniel

Hebard, Scarlene Mae

Hicks, Tyler Blake

Hodge, Jerremier Jaquan

Hogg, Robert Dale Tyler

Holden, Rickey Nelson

Hood, Dennis Ray

Hultquist, Karrell Jean

Hunsucker, Chancey Jerome

Hyder, Erin Kelly

Jackson, Chandler Brice

Johnson, Bryan Lamar

Jones, James Allen

Jones, Menisa

Jones, Mercadies Danielle

Jones, Robert Jason

Jordon, Gunter Gates

Kinsey, Brandy Wallace

Lane, Sarah Jane

Logan, Larken Elese

Lombardo, Linda Jean

Mcclure, Katrina Alis

Mcentyre, Emma Riley

Mitchell, Patricia Dianne

Neal, Joanne E.

Parker, Jason Eddie

Patel, Nitinkumar Fulabhai

Prater, Angela Jo

Proctor, Jackie Eugene

Qureshi, Muhammad Uzair

Ray, Marie O.

Reed, Cynthia Hale

Reyespalma, Wilder

Robbins, Tyler Philip

Roberts, John Wendell

Roderick, Dionne

Rogers, Gloria Lynn

Rollins, Elijah Diquan Lamar

Sandy, Donna Rae

Saunders, Wesley James

Seal, David Perry

Slaughter, Tiffany Celeste

Strange, Connie Ross

Sullivan, Rachel Marie Little

Tabb Jr., William Edward

Talley, Phyliss Dooley

Talley, Wayne Douglas

Tate, Ronald Alaric

Teel, James Edward

Thomason, Heath Guy

Tidwell, Steven Lane

Tipps, Janice M Croft

Trippe, Windy D.

Turner, Brandon Leroy

Van Arsdell, Joan Nadine

Velasquez, Ely Mark

White, Lisa Jayne

