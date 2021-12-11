Gavel
The following jurors are requested for grand jury duty on Wednesday, Dec. 15. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.

♦ Jurors are to report Wednesday, December 15, at 9:00 am to the Main Courtroom at the Courthouse, 100 S. Wall St.

For information regarding summons numbers, call the Clerk’s office at 706-629-9533 and choose option 1.

Jurors are as follows:

Audino, Maria Elena

Bailey, Nina Lynn

Bailey-Welch, Teresa Ruth

Bhavsar, Paritosh Thakorlal

Bishop, Saunya J.

Bonham, Betty Darlene

Bradley, Donna Lynn

Brown, Anna Elizabeth

Bryant, Patrick Timothy

Burns, Ben Davis

Bustamante, Orlando

Collins Iii, Alvin Roger

Collum, Lisa C.

Colston, Linda Sue

Combs, Terry Eugene

Darby Jr., Joseph Louis

Davis, Ronald Keith

Dean, Lynn Allison Atkins

Deaton, Carolanne Michelle

Defoor, Ebbie Jane

Dendy, Diana Charlene

Dixon, Songa Canaria

Edwards, Justin Luke

Everett, Susan Hobbs

Galarza-Ayala, William

Gray, Audrey Denise

Hall, Jamon Ronald

Hall, Kathy Copeland

Hamby, Tammy Lyn

Harris, Elaine

Harris, Rhonda Lee

Hays, Bryan James

Hernandez, Deanna Marie

Hernandezsanchez, Abimael

Holbert, Barry Gene

Hollander Jr., Paul Michael

Hollingsworth, K. Brent

Hudspeth, Crystal Michele

Hultquist, Karrell Jean

Hunt, Lisa Michelle

Jones, Dalton James

Jones, Gregory Keith

Jones, Mercadies Danielle

Kenemer, Maryann L.

Kersey, Joseph Mark

Kessler, Carl Gregory

Lamb, Ben Rayford

Laviana, Amy Lynn

Lee, Steven Bennett

Levitt, Reilly Cheyenne

Little, Janice Marie

Locke, Mollie Elizabeth

Mashburn, Kelly C.

Mason, Sydney Janell K.

Mccleskey Jr., Samuel

Warren

Medina, Esmeralda

Miller, Cody Alan

Mitchell, Rosemary Holm

Mulkey, Wayne Marshal

Murphy, Melanie Paige

Murphy, Selena Madison

Neal, Joanne E.

Ochoa-Monzon, Emily Rocio

Padgett, Leah Owens

Pass, Brandy Leigh

Patel, Nitinkumar Fulabhai

Perez-Alvarez, Anahi

Petrovich, Robert George

Powell, Sheila Elaine

Purdy-Bennett, Daniel

Joseph

Ramirez De Bautista, Raquel

Ramirez, Cruz G

Reed, Sharon Ann

Richards, Brandi Dawn

Rigdon, Benjamin Ray

Roderick, Dionne

Sellers, Patty Ezella

Sessions, Marcia Floyd

Sheldon, Benjamin Alan

Sills, Brenda Lee

Sosebee, Linda Sue

Southerland, Dusty Robert

Squires, Carolyn Worley

Suazomejia, Oscar

Suddeth, Shelley Lee

Sundblad, Alice Kay

Taber, Benjamin Allen

Torres, Joselouis

Turner, Brandon Leroy

Vantuyl, Nathan Ralph

Wallace, Trina Melissa

Wells, Christa Dawn

Wiggins, Harold Lee

Wright, Breann

Zamorano, Connie Renea

Zimerle, Cecelia Annette

