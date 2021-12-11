Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
♦ Jurors are to report Wednesday, December 15, at 9:00 am to the Main Courtroom at the Courthouse, 100 S. Wall St.
For information regarding summons numbers, call the Clerk’s office at 706-629-9533 and choose option 1.
Audino, Maria Elena
Bailey, Nina Lynn
Bailey-Welch, Teresa Ruth
Bhavsar, Paritosh Thakorlal
Bishop, Saunya J.
Bonham, Betty Darlene
Bradley, Donna Lynn
Brown, Anna Elizabeth
Bryant, Patrick Timothy
Burns, Ben Davis
Bustamante, Orlando
Collins Iii, Alvin Roger
Collum, Lisa C.
Colston, Linda Sue
Combs, Terry Eugene
Darby Jr., Joseph Louis
Davis, Ronald Keith
Dean, Lynn Allison Atkins
Deaton, Carolanne Michelle
Defoor, Ebbie Jane
Dendy, Diana Charlene
Dixon, Songa Canaria
Edwards, Justin Luke
Everett, Susan Hobbs
Galarza-Ayala, William
Gray, Audrey Denise
Hall, Jamon Ronald
Hall, Kathy Copeland
Hamby, Tammy Lyn
Harris, Elaine
Harris, Rhonda Lee
Hays, Bryan James
Hernandez, Deanna Marie
Hernandezsanchez, Abimael
Holbert, Barry Gene
Hollander Jr., Paul Michael
Hollingsworth, K. Brent
Hudspeth, Crystal Michele
Hultquist, Karrell Jean
Hunt, Lisa Michelle
Jones, Dalton James
Jones, Gregory Keith
Jones, Mercadies Danielle
Kenemer, Maryann L.
Kersey, Joseph Mark
Kessler, Carl Gregory
Lamb, Ben Rayford
Laviana, Amy Lynn
Lee, Steven Bennett
Levitt, Reilly Cheyenne
Little, Janice Marie
Locke, Mollie Elizabeth
Mashburn, Kelly C.
Mason, Sydney Janell K.
Mccleskey Jr., Samuel
Warren
Medina, Esmeralda
Miller, Cody Alan
Mitchell, Rosemary Holm
Mulkey, Wayne Marshal
Murphy, Melanie Paige
Murphy, Selena Madison
Neal, Joanne E.
Ochoa-Monzon, Emily Rocio
Padgett, Leah Owens
Pass, Brandy Leigh
Patel, Nitinkumar Fulabhai
Perez-Alvarez, Anahi
Petrovich, Robert George
Powell, Sheila Elaine
Purdy-Bennett, Daniel
Joseph
Ramirez De Bautista, Raquel
Ramirez, Cruz G
Reed, Sharon Ann
Richards, Brandi Dawn
Rigdon, Benjamin Ray
Roderick, Dionne
Sellers, Patty Ezella
Sessions, Marcia Floyd
Sheldon, Benjamin Alan
Sills, Brenda Lee
Sosebee, Linda Sue
Southerland, Dusty Robert
Squires, Carolyn Worley
Suazomejia, Oscar
Suddeth, Shelley Lee
Sundblad, Alice Kay
Taber, Benjamin Allen
Torres, Joselouis
Turner, Brandon Leroy
Vantuyl, Nathan Ralph
Wallace, Trina Melissa
Wells, Christa Dawn
Wiggins, Harold Lee
Wright, Breann
Zamorano, Connie Renea
Zimerle, Cecelia Annette
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription