Gavel
The following jurors are requested for Grand Jury duty on Monday, Dec. 5. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.

♦ All jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to second floor of the Gordon County Judicial Building, 101 S. Piedmont St.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In