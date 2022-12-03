Grand Jury list for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 From the Gordon County Superior Court Clerk’s Office Dec 3, 2022 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following jurors are requested for Grand Jury duty on Monday, Dec. 5. All jurors are to refer to the jury summons they were mailed for their summons number.♦ All jurors are to report at 9 a.m. to second floor of the Gordon County Judicial Building, 101 S. Piedmont St.For information regarding summons numbers, call the Clerk’s office at 706-629-9533 and choose option 1.Jurors are as follows:Allen Jr., William TimothyAlvarez, ValeriaAntram, Jannica ElizabethBalliew, Randy LamarBaxter, Michael WayneBlack, Clinton LoyedBradley, Sheri JamisonBrumlow, Tommy MitchellBryan, Dylan StephenBuis, Bo JonathonButtrum, Devin LeeCaldwell, Christine BrockCampbell, David JeraldCampos, Ana LilianCantrell, Bobby LeeCollins, Curtis JeremyCornette, Loretta B.Counsellor, Shelby BrynCox, Melinda AnnCruz, J. RefugioCulberson, Doris MarieCulbertson, Janinne DurayDawson, Lorencia ShonjayDefoe, Jana ElaineDefoor, Tammie DeniseDemille, Micki MarieDodd, Billy GregoryDurdin, Asher LoganEdwards, JeanEvans, Patricia M.Ferraro, Chelsea LynnFleming, Kenneth LarryFolds, Jamie MicheleFranks, John RussellGarcia, Sergio ArmandoGiddens, William GaugeGilbert, Summer LeeannGillette, Cherril AnnGoss, Ronald ZaneGravitte, Jerry WayneHall, Roger DerekHarrison, Daelen MarkHefner, Gregory AustinHice, Adrian BrockHillegeist, Tiffany BrookeHinkle, Edward LeeHolbrook, Leisa HolsombackHollaran, Sarah ElizabethHolt, Kya Ashlyn DianeHowe, Terry EdwardHurley, JerryHurley, Karen RobertaJones, Kathleen KananiJones, Kathleen LynnJones, Teresa GobleKeene, Myra JoyceKing, Robert ScottLeech, Lonnie EdwinLocklear, Sabrina LynnLorren, Peyton AllenMaddox, Victor JeromeMartin, Patricia JeanMcCarthy, MaureenMcConnell, Leah NanetteMcKee, Jeanette LeaighMcMorris, Robert WesleyMorris, Ashleigh DashaunOrozco, Carlos AdrianPayne, Rhonda SladePendley, Bessie AnnPierce Jr., Gary LeePlatt, Angel DarleneRawls, Linda FayeRay, Vannessia MelvineyReece-Harris, KathyReyes, Madison AlanaRosales, SaraiSaunders III, William DavidSeiley, Barbara SueSheppard, Christina GailSilvers, Deborah DeniseSmith, Lacey LeeSneed, Myriah ElizabethStanley, Jason AllenTate, Linnie MaeThacker, Mary Glyn S.Thomas, Courtney CheyenneThomas, Kristy MichelleTowe, Kristin AllyVillalobos, OsvaldoWaddell, Dewayne AlanWade, Tamia KeyshawnWard, Terry AllanWaters, Stephen MarkWatkins, Racquel YumeikaWells, Tamara MichelleWest, Philip JosephWilbourn, Jimmy LorenWyatt, June Paulette Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Murray County school administrator charged with child molestation Arrest records from the November 30, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for November 26, 2022 Downtown Coke sign gets new life thanks to UGA art program Arrest records from the November 23, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.