Gordon County Grand Jury returned indictments on the following people on Jan. 26. This process formally charges the individual, but the individual remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
James Thomas Hunter — Criminal trespass.
Tony Thomas Davis — Failure to register as sex offender.
Alex Bernard Joyner — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, speeding, improper passing, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Gloria Stinson — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, speeding, improper lane change, violating insurance requirements, expired tag.
Trinitie Breann Goodwin — Terroristic threats, battery — Family Violence Act.
Anthony Ray Gray — Aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation, child molestation (x2), aggravated assault — FVA (x2), cruelty to children in the first degree (x3), battery — FVA (x11), obstruction of an officer (x3).
James Albert Kinsey — Criminal trespass, possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Jimmy Lamar Kitchens III — Terroristic threats.
Hunter Luke Vann — Aggravated assault on a peace officer, obstruction of an officer, theft by shoplifting, obstruction of an officer, possession of contraband by inmate, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Penny Jo Bramlett (a/k/a Penny, Jo Jo) — First degree burglary.
J.R. Hibberts — First degree burglary.
Mary Alice Long (a/k/a Mary Alice Goble/Gable) — First degree burglary.
Perry Lee Barnes Jr. — Identity fraud (x2).
Darrel Kieth Bradshaw — Aggravated stalking.
Jason Philip Bright — Sexual exploitation of children (x14).
Timothy David Evans — Terroristic threats, disorderly conduct.
Anliyah Jacqueline Hall — First degree cruelty to children, sexual battery against a child under 16, battery.
Patrick Leland Hatfield — Terroristic threats (x2).
Melissa Huff — Obstruction of an officer (x3), battery, terroristic threats.
Jeffery Lance Hughes — First degree homicide by vehicle, tampering with evidence, hit and run, failure to report an accident, expired tag.
James Thomas Hunter — Terroristic threats, stalking, harassing communications.
