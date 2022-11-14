Gordon County Grand Jury returned indictments on the following people on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. This process formally charges the individual, but the individual remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Kaland Christopher Ray -- Aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation (x2), child molestation (x6), enticing a child for indecent purposes, criminal attempt to commit sexual exploitation of a child (x2), electronically furnishing obscene material to minors.
Erica Amber Dooley -- First degree cruelty to children (x2), second degree cruelty to children (x2).
John Thomas Dooley -- First degree cruelty to children (x2), second degree cruelty to children (x2).
James Donald Akins -- Child Molestation.
Stacia Renee Duncan -- Second degree criminal damage to property.
Joshua Taylor Eaker (Special Presentment) -- Felony murder, fleeing attempting to elude a police officer (x2), reckless driving.
Tyler Lee Sells -- Enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation (x2).
Ezzard Charles Smith (a/k/a Charles Smith Jr., Charles Ezzard Smith, Tony Bryon Johnson, Ballie, Baldy, Tony Charles Johnson) -- Obstruction of an officer, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
John Michael Jenkins -- Fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, possession of drug related objects, speeding, failure to maintain lane, discharge of gun near highway or street, reckless conduct.
Frederick Lee Broddy -- Armed robbery, home invasion, theft by taking, false imprisonment.
Terry Allen Buttrum -- Aggravated assault, first degree burglary, criminal trespass - Family Violence Act, Battery - FVA.
David James Leary -- Enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation (x2), sexual battery against a child under 16, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects.
Danny Eugene Lee -- Theft by shoplifting, criminal trespass, obstruction of an officer.
Jonathan Ray McKoy -- Driving under the influence, hit and run, improper lane change, failure to maintain lane, open container.
Cory Joseph Easterwood (a/k/a Corey Joseph Easterewood, Corey Easterwood, Cory Easterwood) -- Interference with government property, disorderly conduct.
Tommy Joe Hedges -- Possession of firearm by first offender probationer.
Jerry Lee Hightower -- Entering an automobile, criminal attempt to commit a burglary, possession of tools for the commission of crime, criminal trespass, criminal trespass (x3), giving false information to a law enforcement officer, loitering/prowling.
Scott Leon Holland -- Failure to register as a sex offender.
Jesse James Neiman -- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug related objects.