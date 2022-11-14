Gordon County Grand Jury returned indictments on the following people on  Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. This process formally charges the individual, but the individual remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kaland Christopher Ray -- Aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation (x2), child molestation (x6), enticing a child for indecent purposes, criminal attempt to commit sexual exploitation of a child (x2), electronically furnishing obscene material to minors. 

