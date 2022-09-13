Gordon County Grand Jury returned indictments on the following people on Monday, Sept. 12. This process formally charges the individual, but the individual remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Johnny Kevin Davis -- First degree burglary, criminal trespass, loitering or prowling, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects.
Justin lee Charles (a/k/a JC) -- Trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects.
Alex Austin Ward -- Trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects.
Marlon Binicio Garcia -- Driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance, improper display of license plates, taillight violation.
Glen Eugean Stanley -- Second degree burglary (x3), criminal trespass.
Danny DeWayne Fields -- Exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult/elder person or resident, terroristic threats, battery, simple battery - Family Violence Act.
Bryana Saige Hill -- Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, no proof of insurance, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at stop sign.
Devin Deundrei Tarver -- Kidnapping, false imprisonment, battery - FVA, hindering emergency telephone call, third degree cruelty to children.
Taylor Lynn Thomas -- Aggravated assault - FVA.
John Lewis Williams -- Aggravated assault - FVA, simple battery - FVA (x2), terroristic threats.