The following indictments were handed down by a grand jury in Gordon County Superior Court for March. This process formally charges the individual, but they remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Barlow, Cassie Diann — Exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult/elder person or resident, identity fraud, financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud (x4).
Barrs, Robert Henry (a/k/a Bobby Barrs and Danielle Faye Pritchett) — Exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult/elder person or resident (x2), theft by taking (x2), financial transaction card fraud (x6).
Hardin-McQuay, Marion Raquan — Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, failure to meet registration requirements.
Holt, Joseph Lee — Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, trafficking methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property (x2), possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Hooper, Eddie Lee Jr. (a/k/a Eddie Lee Fry, Boosie) — Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, trafficking in cocaine, failure to maintain lane.
Neal, Jacob Lee — Terroristic threats, harassing communications, stalking.
Criswell, Rodney Lee (a/k/a Lee) — Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, trafficking methamphetamine.
Cumming, Charles Christopher (a/k/a Chris Cummings) and Ricardez, Alisha Elizabeth (a/k/a Alisha Elizabeth Garcia Morales) — Theft by shoplifting.
Davis, Joseph Donovan — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license suspended, reckless driving, driving on wrong side of road, too fast for conditions, improper passing, obstruction of an officer.
Jordan, Jessica Danell — Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of drug related objects, speeding (x2), failure to stop at a stop sign, improper passing, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, no proof of insurance.
Lockard, Christopher Matthew — Aggravated assault, family violence (x2), false imprisonment, battery, family violence, simple battery, family violence (x2), aggravated stalking.
Lowery, Patricia Lynn — Exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult/elder person or resident.
Smith, Roderick Sheldon — Terroristic threats (x2), obstruction of an officer.