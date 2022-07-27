Gordon County Grand Jury returned indictments on the following people on July 27, 2022. This process formally charges the individual, but the individual remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dina Damaris, Zulema Isela Reyes, and Rafael Reyes-Reyes -- Aggravated Battery, aggravated assault, first degree cruelty to children, false imprisonment. 

