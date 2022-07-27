Gordon County Grand Jury returned indictments on the following people on July 27, 2022. This process formally charges the individual, but the individual remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dina Damaris, Zulema Isela Reyes, and Rafael Reyes-Reyes -- Aggravated Battery, aggravated assault, first degree cruelty to children, false imprisonment.
Robert J. Duckett (Special Presentment) -- Second degree homicide by vehicle.
Pamela Sue Rich -- Terroristic threats (x2), terroristic threats, third degree cruelty to children.
Andrew Richmond Roland -- Failure to register as sex offender.
Carter Dudley Sills -- Aggravate assault (x2), terroristic threats, third degree cruelty to children.
Brian Raymond Spielman -- Aggravated battery - FVA (x2), battery - FVA, simple battery - FVA (x2).
Elijah Ishmael Clark -- Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving.
Joseph Ryan McBrayer -- First degree burglary.
Michael Ramon Heard -- First degree burglary, DUI.
Tommy Joe Hedges and Levontay Deshawn Rivers -- Theft by taking (x3).
Joshua Ramey Hazelwood -- Kidnapping, false imprisonment, first degree arson, battery - FVA, DUI, driving while license suspended.
Kenneth David Holbrook -- Aggravated stalking, harassing communications.
Gregory Damon Hyde -- Entering automobile, theft by taking (x2), possession of firearm by convicted felon.