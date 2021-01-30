The following indictments were handed down by a grand jury in Gordon County Superior Court on Wednesday, Jan. 27. This process formally charges the individuals, but they remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jose Aguilar Calixto - Two counts of second degree cruelty to children.
Peter Christian Chambers - Two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Antwon Terrell Chandler - Four counts of obstruction of an officer, battery, simple battery, three counts of terroristic threats, two counts of simple assault and two counts of criminal trespass.
Brandon Kelly Collins - Unlawful acts of violence in penal institution and simple battery.
William Clark Collum Jr. - Aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm during commission of a felony.
Jason Lee Cowart - Possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm during commission of a felony.
Montrell Crumsey - Two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of first degree cruelty to children, speeding, failure to maintain lane, improper lance change, improper passing on the right, driving while license revoked.
Octavius Terrance Curtis - Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and two counts of obstruction of an officer.
Michael Alen Ouellette - Unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution, two counts of obstruction of an officer and battery.
Austin Macaleb Poarch - Two counts of armed robbery.
Kendrick Jamal Anthony - Two counts of second degree criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, two counts of simple battery under the Family Violence Act, public drunkenness, theft by taking, DUI, reckless driving, driving without a license, interference with government property and three counts of obstruction of an officer.
Matthew John Davis - False imprisonment, aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act and possession of methamphetamine.
Cameron Seth Jackson - Attempted removal of weapon from public official and simple assault.
Ronald Anthony Johnson - Theft by receiving property stolen in another state and driving while license suspended.
Marvin Ramirez-Diaz - Homicide by vehicle in the second degree and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Kaland Christopher Ray - Aggravated sexual battery, two counts of aggravated child molestation, six counts of child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, two counts of criminal attempt to commit sexual exploitation of a child, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors.
Dornell Robert Redmond - Aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple battery under the Family Violence Act, two counts of robbery by sudden snatching, hindering emergency telephone call and possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Eric Allen Rogers - Second degree criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
Michael Corey Sumlin and Desmond Bernard Whatley - Theft by shoplifting.
Justin Blake Martinat - Two counts of felony murder, malice murder, four counts of aggravated assault, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and two counts of first degree cruelty to children.
Donna Ann Myers - Two counts of obstruction of an officer, attempted interference with government property, second degree criminal damage to property, two counts of simple assault under the Family Violence Act and terroristic threats.
Justin Matthew Brannon and Joseph Gordon Silvers - Second degree burglary and theft by receiving stolen property.
Zachary Glenn Harper - Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with license suspended, driving with wrong class of license, reckless driving, no proof of insurance, failure to stop at a stop sign, two counts of speeding, driving on wrong side improper passing and obstruction of an officer.
Michael Shane Florence - Failure to register as sex offender.
Kendrick Tyrone Hiles - Two counts of aggravated stalking.
Kelsie Briann Whitlock - Identity fraud.
Kendrick Tyrone Hiles - Two counts aggravated battery under the Family Violence Act.
Julia Beth Farrell - Aggravated assault, aggravated battery and two counts of third degree cruelty to children.
Larry Washington - Aggravated assault, criminal trespass and tampering with evidence.