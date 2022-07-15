Grading work recently started at the site of a pair of planned apartment complexes on Curtis Parkway.
Trees have been cleared and heavy equipment now occupies the three parcels between Curtis Parkway to the west and Interstate 75 to the east across from both Laurel Creek Road and Wildwood Circle at the entrance of Meadowbrook Place subdivision.
A 19.72-acre parcel (C56A-027) was purchased by Atlanta-based Exchange Calhoun Apartments LLC from Atlanta-based Curtis Parkway Holdings LLC for $4.6 million in May, while two adjoining parcels (C68-001 and C68-001A) totaling just under 42 acres were purchased from Curtis Parkway Holdings Two LLC by Waleska-based Calhoun Cottages LLC — also in May — for $3,322,200.
According to the City of Calhoun Building Inspection Department, the permitting process has not yet been completed, so the number of planned units for the site has not been finalized.
If current plans play out, however, the site will consist of two separate apartment complexes sharing one main entrance and exit point at the traffic signal across from Laurel Creek Road.
Sitting vacant with mostly pine trees for several years, the property had been previously zoned city R-2 multi-family residential, with no recent zoning or variance requests from developers.
Any added future traffic on Curtis Parkway lends itself to the reasoning behind the city’s recent plan to rework the road’s intersection with Dews Pond Road, with a roundabout likely an eventual solution.
As recently reported, that plan currently calls for an additional stacking lane for school traffic onto Laurel Creek Road, as well as a pedestrian sidewalk from Dews Pond Road connecting to the existing one near Firehouse Gym.